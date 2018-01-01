Ritu Kochar

Ritu Kochar

Former Staff, Entrepreneur India
Ritu used to work as a Feature writer for Entrepreneur India.

Seeking Funds From Ratan Tata Isn't As Hard As You Think. Know Why
Ratan Tata

Want to approach Ratan Tata For Funding? Here's How You Can Do It.
3 min read
5 Legit Ways That Can Help You Save When Starting Up
Saving Money

Because saving and starting up do not usually go together
4 min read
From Passion to Money: 4 Ways to Find Your Calling
Lifestyle

Everyone will tell you 'do what you like'. But do you really know what you like? Here's how you can find out.
6 min read
Nirmala Sitharaman Launches UberPITCH 2016 Challenge For Women Entrepreneurs
Uber

"There are a lot of boards that lack women and it's not that we don't want them, but where are they?"
5 min read
5 Top Trends Disrupting The Way HR Functions In India
Human Resources

We're living in a time when you don't even have to show up for your interview. Just do it from home!
3 min read
Yes, Machines Will Take Over Your Jobs
Jobs

And not just a few, but about 69 percent of them...
6 min read
Mentors - The People Who Build Entrepreneurs
Mentors

Entrepreneurs answer who have been their mentors on their entrepreneurial journey,
5 min read
What Sherlock Holmes Can Teach You About Business
Business Lessons

Because other than being an ingenious consulting detective, he was a great businessman too
4 min read
Facebook, Microsoft, Google, IBM, And Amazon Come Together To Understand AI
Artificial Intelligence

Know what the hype is all about!
3 min read
The Business Of Art: Painting The Startup Ecosystem
Art Startups

Startups doing something extra and different to make sure that every artist is given a fair chance
4 min read
Of Barking, Bonding and Starting Up
Dogs

A startup that will give you career goals.
5 min read
When Consumer Is 'Smart' King
Consumer Engagement

Learning from Consumers
6 min read
Redefining Technology With Innovation
Technology

How technology revolutionized these startups, perspective of an insider.
4 min read
Uber Has Some PRETTY Big Plans For Expansion In India
Uber

The San Francisco-based company is planning to make a major investment in their Indian arm, a top executive
3 min read
Some Cybersecurity Strategies Indian Enterprises Should Look Into
Cybersecurity

58 percent in India say the best response to increased security breaches is to invest in new cyber security technologies
2 min read
