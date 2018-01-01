Ritu Kochar

Ratan Tata
Seeking Funds From Ratan Tata Isn't As Hard As You Think. Know Why
Want to approach Ratan Tata For Funding? Here's How You Can Do It.
Saving Money
5 Legit Ways That Can Help You Save When Starting Up
Because saving and starting up do not usually go together
Lifestyle
From Passion to Money: 4 Ways to Find Your Calling
Everyone will tell you 'do what you like'. But do you really know what you like? Here's how you can find out.
Uber
Nirmala Sitharaman Launches UberPITCH 2016 Challenge For Women Entrepreneurs
"There are a lot of boards that lack women and it's not that we don't want them, but where are they?"
Human Resources
5 Top Trends Disrupting The Way HR Functions In India
We're living in a time when you don't even have to show up for your interview. Just do it from home!
Jobs
Yes, Machines Will Take Over Your Jobs
And not just a few, but about 69 percent of them...
Mentors
Mentors - The People Who Build Entrepreneurs
Entrepreneurs answer who have been their mentors on their entrepreneurial journey,
Business Lessons
What Sherlock Holmes Can Teach You About Business
Because other than being an ingenious consulting detective, he was a great businessman too
Artificial Intelligence
Facebook, Microsoft, Google, IBM, And Amazon Come Together To Understand AI
Know what the hype is all about!
Art Startups
The Business Of Art: Painting The Startup Ecosystem
Startups doing something extra and different to make sure that every artist is given a fair chance
Dogs
Of Barking, Bonding and Starting Up
A startup that will give you career goals.
Consumer Engagement
When Consumer Is 'Smart' King
Learning from Consumers
Technology
Redefining Technology With Innovation
How technology revolutionized these startups, perspective of an insider.
Uber
Uber Has Some PRETTY Big Plans For Expansion In India
The San Francisco-based company is planning to make a major investment in their Indian arm, a top executive
Cybersecurity
Some Cybersecurity Strategies Indian Enterprises Should Look Into
58 percent in India say the best response to increased security breaches is to invest in new cyber security technologies