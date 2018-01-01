Facial Recognition Technology
3 Things To Know
Google Moves Away From Passwords and Towards Facial Recognition. 3 Things to Know Today.
Facial Recognition Technology
17 Amazing -- and Surprising -- Uses of Facial Recognition Technology
Facial recognition technology is now being used to make sure students are paying attention in school.
Selfie
Selfies Could Fool the Galaxy S8's Iris Scanner
A hack demonstrates that the iris scanner in Samsung's new flagship smartphone could unlock the device when presented with a photograph of the owner's eye.
Technology Startups
What Tech Entrepreneurs Can Learn From the Startup That Beat Google
Facial-recognition experts at NTechLab kept a laser focus -- building credibility and buzz that allowed their company to expand across multiple industries.
Facial Recognition Technology
China Battles Toilet Paper Thieves With Facial Recognition
Artificial intelligence has invaded public bathrooms in Beijing, where toilet paper dispensers now detect people's faces before giving out more tissue.