17 Amazing -- and Surprising -- Uses of Facial Recognition Technology
17 Amazing -- and Surprising -- Uses of Facial Recognition Technology

Facial recognition technology is now being used to make sure students are paying attention in school.
Rose Leadem | 8 min read
Selfies Could Fool the Galaxy S8's Iris Scanner
Selfies Could Fool the Galaxy S8's Iris Scanner

A hack demonstrates that the iris scanner in Samsung's new flagship smartphone could unlock the device when presented with a photograph of the owner's eye.
Tom Brant | 2 min read
What Tech Entrepreneurs Can Learn From the Startup That Beat Google
What Tech Entrepreneurs Can Learn From the Startup That Beat Google

Facial-recognition experts at NTechLab kept a laser focus -- building credibility and buzz that allowed their company to expand across multiple industries.
Ben Simkin | 4 min read
China Battles Toilet Paper Thieves With Facial Recognition
China Battles Toilet Paper Thieves With Facial Recognition

Artificial intelligence has invaded public bathrooms in Beijing, where toilet paper dispensers now detect people's faces before giving out more tissue.
Tom Brant | 2 min read
