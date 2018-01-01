fancy
Layoffs
Ecommerce Shop Fancy Just Laid Off a Third of Its Staff
The site, which was rumored to be in acquisition talks with eBay in September, is said to have scaled its team down to 10 or 15 from 45 a year ago.
