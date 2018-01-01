Fast-growing Companies

Wendy's Franchise Owner Launches a Big Training Initiative
Franchises

Wendy's Franchise Owner Launches a Big Training Initiative

While the entire Wendy's franchise goes through a reboot, one franchise owner is taking an extra step, cleaning out dead weight and hiring almost 500 well-trained workers to Michigan restaurants.
Jason Daley | 4 min read
Fast-Growing Organic Food Startup Acquired by French Food-and-Beverage Giant
Starting a Business

Fast-Growing Organic Food Startup Acquired by French Food-and-Beverage Giant

Paris-based Danone has purchased a majority stake in Happy Family -- a deal reportedly worth hundreds of millions of dollars.
Jenna Goudreau | 2 min read
NYC Venture Fellows Program Mentors Startups on the Fast Track
Growth Strategies

NYC Venture Fellows Program Mentors Startups on the Fast Track

Since 2011, a competitive fellowship program has been providing early-stage startup founders in New York City with the contacts and knowledge they need to succeed.
Brian Patrick Eha | 6 min read
Biggest Mistakes: Paperless Post on the Need for Speed
Ready for Anything

Biggest Mistakes: Paperless Post on the Need for Speed

When the invitation maker first started up, the focus was on creating perfection. Co-founder Alexa Hirschfeld now says she would have done things differently.
Diana Ransom
How YouTube Went From Startup to the World's Largest Video-Sharing Site
Starting a Business

How YouTube Went From Startup to the World's Largest Video-Sharing Site

Twenty-two key turning points in the social media company's history.
Megan Rose Dickey
David Segal on DAVIDsTEA: North America's Next Starbucks?
Growth Strategies

David Segal on DAVIDsTEA: North America's Next Starbucks?

While this startup likely won't topple the reigning queen of coffee anytime soon, the skill and backing required to open up shop across North America shouldn't be underestimated.
Shira Lazar | 4 min read
How to Ease Acquisitions from the Acqui-Hired Founders
Starting a Business

How to Ease Acquisitions from the Acqui-Hired Founders

Tech giants aren't just looking for talent, they're buying it. See what the transition has been like for start-up founders.
Susan Johnston | 5 min read
How Should Entrepreneurs Plan to Scale Their Businesses?
Project Grow

How Should Entrepreneurs Plan to Scale Their Businesses?

Tumblr's David Karp on two critical questions to answer when managing hypergrowth.
3 min read
How a Young Fashion Designer Stands Out in a Crowded Market
Growth Strategies

How a Young Fashion Designer Stands Out in a Crowded Market

From listening to customers to creating a unique product, Rebecca Minkoff shares her top tips.
Jason Fell | 4 min read
How Fast-Growing Companies Use Social-Media Marketing
Ready for Anything

How Fast-Growing Companies Use Social-Media Marketing

Here's a sampling of how growth-minded businesses use social media to ring in sales.
Diana Ransom | 6 min read
