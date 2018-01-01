Fast Lanes

The 'Internet Slowdown' Is Coming: Tech Giants to Protest FCC's Net Neutrality Proposal
The 'Internet Slowdown' Is Coming: Tech Giants to Protest FCC's Net Neutrality Proposal

Etsy, Kickstarter are holding a day of action on September 10 as the deadline approaches for public comments on the proposed 'fast lane' rules.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
WATCH: Comedian John Oliver Takes On FCC in Witty Net Neutrality Rant
WATCH: Comedian John Oliver Takes On FCC in Witty Net Neutrality Rant

The HBO host says of the agency's net neutrality proposals, 'if you want to do something evil, put it inside something boring.'
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
The Latest FCC Net Neutrality Rules Should Be Opposed
The Latest FCC Net Neutrality Rules Should Be Opposed

By favoring one type of company over another, regulators are guilty of the worst kind of government interference.
Ryan Shea | 3 min read
