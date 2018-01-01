Peter Page

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Declares Full Legalization Is a Priority for 2019
Cuomo, long a marijuana opponent, said the facts about marijuana "have changed."
Business Is Booming for Product You Don't Inhale
Go ahead and bogart that joint: Smoking is just one way to consume marijuana and might eventually become the least common way to do it.
Hemp Clears Legislative Hurdle and Is Poised to Be Legalized
Hemp was a major commodity product for centuries. Now, after decades of prohibition, it looks like it will be again.
New Jersey Takes a Big, and Long Awaited, Step Toward Full Legalization
There are few active opponents but many key legalization advocates see shortcomings in the legislation.
Climate Change
Major U.S. Study Says Unchecked Climate Change Will Shrink the Economy Significantly
President Trump insists climate change isn't happening, but the U.S. government says it is and it's very bad.
Adults In Massachusetts Can Legally Buy Marijuana Starting Today
It's been a long wait but Massachusetts is now the first eastern state to allow recreational sales.
Pro-Marijuana Candidates Were Big Midterm Winners but Now They Need to be Prodded
Many new office holders support legal marijuana but few made it their highest priority.
Amazon
New York Is Giving Amazon a Helipad and New Yorkers Are Furious
The governor and mayor are thrilled with Amazon. Ordinary New Yorkers just see higher rents and even more crowded subways.
Latest Gallup Poll Finds a Big Majority of Americans Support Legal Marijuana
But when will the politicians we elect actually do the legalizing?
Climate Change
UN Warns Climate Change May Doom Us, but Nobel Committee Suggests Taxing Pollution Might Save Us
The latest and most pessimistic warning about climate catastrophe came the same day as the Nobel Prize committee honored two economists for their work exploring potential solutions.
Net Neutrality
The Trump Administration Is Fighting California's Tough Net Neutrality Law
California, home to Silicon Valley, has enacted the nation's toughest net neutrality protections and will have to defend them in court.
New Jersey Legalization Bill Reportedly Sets Nation's Lowest Tax on Legal Marijuana
The Garden State has been on the cusp of legalization since last year. It's looking like it will really happen.
Elon Musk
Elon Musk Takes Tesla One Toke Over the Line
Tesla stock dropped precipitously after Musk inhaled once on a livestreamed podcast.
White House Orders Federal Agencies to Find Bad Things to Say About Legal Marijuana
The move looks less like a shift in policy than an effort to influence President Trump.
Elon Musk
The Future of Civilization Doesn't Depend on Elon Musk Denying Himself Sleep
Regardless if Tesla succeeds or fails, Musk has changed the auto industry more than any person since Henry Ford.