Financial Statements
Raising Capital
What Every Startup Must Do to Get Investor Ready
Raising capital isn't easy, but luckily you can make all the right things ahead of time to be good to go when opportunity knocks. Fortune favors the prepared founder.
Earnings Reports
Heavy Growth Puts Drag on Amazon's Bottom Line
Big spending and lower-than-expected forecast for the holiday season put a cloud over the e-commerce giant's shares.
Ask the Expert
Determining When You Should Hire a Full-Time Accountant
Often entrepreneurs don't have the core competencies to understand accounting, which could result in a startup failing. Here is how an entrepreneur should approach hiring an accountant or outsourcing her financial tasks to ensure success.
Cash-Flow Management
How to Be Current and Cognizant When Managing Cash Flow
Figure out your burn rate.
Ask the Expert
Have a Burning Business Question? Ask the Expert: Alex Katz.
Assisting entrepreneurs for years with startup finances, this month's expert Alex Katz is looking to take people's questions relating to bookkeeping, payroll, financial statement preparation, tax issues and more.
Finance
These Numbers, Used Properly, Can Help You See Problems in Advance
You're probably already receiving financial statements, but are they doing you any good? Here's what your metrics should look like.
Accounting
The 7 Deadly Financial Sins of Small Businesses
While the 'average Joe' can breathe a sigh of relief that tax season is behind him, small-business owners can't do the same. To ensure entrepreneurs keep their finances on track all year around, here are seven mistakes to avoid.
Financial Statements
7 Deadly Sins of Financial Management (Infographic)
Minding the books while trying to gather insights from fiscal data is difficult. Update to modern technology. Cloud computing offers answers.
Financial Statements
6 Things You Didn't Know About Your Financial Statements
The information could be useful, if it's prepared correctly and you know what to look for.
Personal Finance
Lessons From a MLB Player About Financial Planning
Oakland A's second baseman Eric Sogard discusses how he manages his finances, so he can make smart future investments.
Finances
Make Financial Statements Useful With These 6 Tips
Without accurate and up-to-date numbers, your business can suffer. Here's how to upgrade your reporting.