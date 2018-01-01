Fiscal Cliff

Business Owners Want Fiscal-Cliff Deal for Customers
Finance

Business Owners Want Fiscal-Cliff Deal for Customers

As Republicans and Democrats lock horns in Washington over tax thresholds, small business owners say they just need some clarity.
Catherine Clifford
Fiscal Cliff Worries? Starting a New Business Could Be Your Best Tax Option
Starting a Business

Fiscal Cliff Worries? Starting a New Business Could Be Your Best Tax Option

Higher taxes are all but certain. Here are four ways starting a new business can help you offset the impact of any fiscal cliff changes.
Mark J. Kohler | 5 min read
Selling Your Business? How to Get the Most for It
Growth Strategies

Selling Your Business? How to Get the Most for It

Check out these five recommendations on making a graceful exit.
Catherine Clifford
Small Businesses Hit Hardest by Superstorm Sandy While Overall Job Growth Rises
Growth Strategies

Small Businesses Hit Hardest by Superstorm Sandy While Overall Job Growth Rises

Unemployment edges down as November job growth fares better than expected.
Cheryl Winokur Munk
Small-Business Hiring, Sentiment Drops in November
Growth Strategies

Small-Business Hiring, Sentiment Drops in November

Superstorm Sandy's damage and fiscal cliff fears are reflected in weaker small-business job numbers.
Cheryl Winokur Munk
Inside What Small-Business Owners Had to Say to Obama About the Fiscal Cliff
Finance

Inside What Small-Business Owners Had to Say to Obama About the Fiscal Cliff

Several small-business owners met with the president this week to discuss the possible fiscal cliff. We caught up with one entrepreneur to find out what they talked about.
Cheryl Winokur Munk
What's the Best Outcome for Small Business on the Fiscal Cliff? (Opinion)
Finance

What's the Best Outcome for Small Business on the Fiscal Cliff? (Opinion)

Entrepreneurship professor Scott Shane's insights on how spending cuts and tax increases could affect you.
Scott Shane | 5 min read
Why a Local Economy's Strength Is Critical to Small-Business Success (Infographic)
Growth Strategies

Why a Local Economy's Strength Is Critical to Small-Business Success (Infographic)

A new Bank of America survey reveals that small-business owners rely heavily on their local economies.
Cheryl Winokur Munk
Should Small Business Fear the Fiscal Cliff? (Opinion)
Finance

Should Small Business Fear the Fiscal Cliff? (Opinion)

Think concerns over the coming federal spending cuts and tax increases are overblown? Think again. Here's why.
Scott Shane | 4 min read
The Fiscal Cliff: 3 Tax Changes You Need to Know Are Coming
Finance

The Fiscal Cliff: 3 Tax Changes You Need to Know Are Coming

At the end of the year, a slew of tax breaks are set to expire, effectively increasing your bill to Uncle Sam. Here is a rundown of some of the changes that may not heard about.
Catherine Clifford
