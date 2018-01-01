Foundations
Success Strategies
Don't Believe Success Comes From Hard Work Alone
Get-it-done grit is necessary but not sufficient to attaining success in life. That which you do must be worthy of your precious time, and that's a determination only you can make.
Starting a Business
8 Steps to Take Before Opening the Doors of Your Nonprofit
Before you can start the hard word of raising money for your mission, there are a few things you need to put in place to help guarantee your nonprofit's success.
Fundraising
6 Fundraising Success Strategies For Your Nonprofit
Explore these six ways to generate money from individuals and groups in order to make your non-profit organization a success.
Nonprofits
Your Nonprofit Needs These 5 Types of Donors
You've got to bring in the money if you want to achieve your mission. Here are five financial sources you should consider.
Growth Strategies
You Know Malala. Now, Meet Shiza.
As founder and CEO of the Malala Fund, Shiza Shahid is determined to help women around the world get access to an education. And she's learning a lot along the way.
Starting a Business
Gurbaksh Chahal: What I Learned Starting a Foundation
After committing $1 million to launch a nonprofit, the serial entrepreneur shares three things he learned along the way.
Starting a Business
How to Start a Foundation
Establishing a nonprofit requires an ongoing commitment, not just an initial injection of funding. Here are the steps to take when you're ready to jump in.
Project Grow
Serial Entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal Commits $1 Million to Stop Hate Crimes
The BeProud foundation launches with the support of Deepak Chopra, among other high-profile supporters.
Entrepreneurs
Tony Hawk on Giving Back and Inspiring Change
The skateboard icon and entrepreneur shares the vision for his foundation, which donates millions to fund skateparks.
Starting a Business
A Nonprofit Gives Tampa Kids Resources to Do Their Homework
An IT company leader works to provide technology and education to Tampa kids.