Foundations

8 Steps to Take Before Opening the Doors of Your Nonprofit
Before you can start the hard word of raising money for your mission, there are a few things you need to put in place to help guarantee your nonprofit's success.
Entrepreneur Press and Cheryl Kimball | 6 min read
6 Fundraising Success Strategies For Your Nonprofit
Explore these six ways to generate money from individuals and groups in order to make your non-profit organization a success.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 5 min read
Your Nonprofit Needs These 5 Types of Donors
You've got to bring in the money if you want to achieve your mission. Here are five financial sources you should consider.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 5 min read
You Know Malala. Now, Meet Shiza.
As founder and CEO of the Malala Fund, Shiza Shahid is determined to help women around the world get access to an education. And she's learning a lot along the way.
Catherine Clifford | 7 min read
Gurbaksh Chahal: What I Learned Starting a Foundation
After committing $1 million to launch a nonprofit, the serial entrepreneur shares three things he learned along the way.
Gurbaksh Chahal
How to Start a Foundation
Establishing a nonprofit requires an ongoing commitment, not just an initial injection of funding. Here are the steps to take when you're ready to jump in.
Gwen Moran | 5 min read
Serial Entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal Commits $1 Million to Stop Hate Crimes
The BeProud foundation launches with the support of Deepak Chopra, among other high-profile supporters.
Teri Evans
Tony Hawk on Giving Back and Inspiring Change
The skateboard icon and entrepreneur shares the vision for his foundation, which donates millions to fund skateparks.
Teri Evans
A Nonprofit Gives Tampa Kids Resources to Do Their Homework
An IT company leader works to provide technology and education to Tampa kids.
Gwen Moran | 3 min read
