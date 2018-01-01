Free Resources
Events
6 Steps to Planning a Free Startup Event and Making a Splash
It's time to get real: Promote your company offline, using real-life, real-time events.
More From This Topic
Ready for Anything
13 Growth Hacks From Some of the World's Most Successful Tech Entrepreneurs
Why reinvent the wheel when you can take what's worked for others and apply those principles directly to your business?
Education
Tell Us: Is Michigan's 'Free College Tuition' Proposal a Good One?
A new law awaiting action in Michigan aims to realize the far-off dream of free college education, though there's a catch.
Technology
Free Tools for Improving Online Security
From defending your network to protecting your data, free software can provide comprehensive protection for your company's computer systems.
Marketing
Free Market-Research Tools -- A Sampler
Small businesses can tap a variety of free resources for insights about customers, competitors and trends.
Starting a Business
A Complete Resource Guide to Start a Business in 2012
Use this list of free -- or almost free -- tools to turn your business idea into a reality in the new year.