Tripti Narain

Tripti Narain

Managing Editor, Entrepreneur Media (India)

A Digital enthusiast, news specialist, entertainment junkie, unsolicited opinion giver, bona fide foodie and a Delhi lover. Join me @TriptiAbhishek on Twitter

More From Tripti Narain

Stop Now! These Habits Are Killing Your Productivity
Growth Strategies

Stop Now! These Habits Are Killing Your Productivity

It is more than you even realise
3 min read
Don't Make These 4 Mistakes While Pitching
Learning From Mistakes

Don't Make These 4 Mistakes While Pitching

Avoid these mistakes while pitching your business idea to investors.
2 min read
Marked Down Again, Is Flipkart Losing Ground To Amazon?
Flipkart

Marked Down Again, Is Flipkart Losing Ground To Amazon?

Or is it a temporary sentiment?
3 min read
How Digital Marketers can Stay One Step Ahead of the Game
Digital Marketing

How Digital Marketers can Stay One Step Ahead of the Game

Start by brushing up your SEO skills
3 min read
Beyond Emptiness: What Lies Ahead For the Founder After Buyout
Entrepreneurship

Beyond Emptiness: What Lies Ahead For the Founder After Buyout

Nothing can prepare you for the day you hand over your company to someone else.
4 min read
Startup failure: How to Bounce Back and Reload Your Energy
Startup Failure

Startup failure: How to Bounce Back and Reload Your Energy

Don't give up, talk about your next amazing idea.
3 min read
Don't Miss: Here's Modi Government's Startup India Action Plan
Startup India

Don't Miss: Here's Modi Government's Startup India Action Plan

Know more about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Startup India initiative
2 min read
Do You Have It In You? Shiv Khera Reveals Most Important Skills Of A Successful Entrepreneur
Motivation

Do You Have It In You? Shiv Khera Reveals Most Important Skills Of A Successful Entrepreneur

Don't motivate an idiot, you'll have a motivated idiot! – Shiv Khera cracks up the audience.
4 min read
Have You Heard About The Mega Banking App UPI Yet?
FinTech

Have You Heard About The Mega Banking App UPI Yet?

The only app you need on your smartphone for monetary transactions
2 min read
The Key To Building Indian Unicorns In Internet
Digital Disruption

The Key To Building Indian Unicorns In Internet

More people should identify that unique internet opportunity in India.
3 min read
Big Billion Days to End for Flipkart and Amazon? Online Retail Giants Mum Over FDI in Ecommerce
Ecommerce

Big Billion Days to End for Flipkart and Amazon? Online Retail Giants Mum Over FDI in Ecommerce

For consumers too, the guidelines may not be good news.
11 min read
Decoding Free Basics And Its Effect On Entrepreneurship
Net Neutrality

Decoding Free Basics And Its Effect On Entrepreneurship

Clearing your basics of Free Basics.
3 min read
3 Important Life Lessons From India-Bangladesh ICC World T20
Life Lessons

3 Important Life Lessons From India-Bangladesh ICC World T20

No matter what field you are in, no matter how weak the opposition is, never underestimate them.
3 min read
5 Easy Ways to Be Your Own Boss
Entrepreneurship

5 Easy Ways to Be Your Own Boss

Some tips that will help you step up your 'entrepreneur-ing game'.
4 min read
From Innovative Trains To Bar-Coded Tickets, 15 Things That Will Make Your Rail Travel Easy
News and Trends

From Innovative Trains To Bar-Coded Tickets, 15 Things That Will Make Your Rail Travel Easy

What does Rail Budget have in store for you?
3 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.