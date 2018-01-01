Free Speech

6 Lessons From the Demise of Gawker
gawker

6 Lessons From the Demise of Gawker

Gawker was crushed by a libel suit brought by Hulk Hogan and financed by Peter Thiel. Gawker founder Nick Denton is no victim; he did this to himself.
Steve Tobak | 5 min read
Leaders Need These 8 Guardrails for Dealing With Workplace Political Discussions
Legal Advice

Leaders Need These 8 Guardrails for Dealing With Workplace Political Discussions

'Too old'? 'Too religious'? 'Too gay'? These discussions are absolute no-nos.
Jonathan Segal | 4 min read
Government Must Protect Rude or Racist Brands, Court Says
Legal

Government Must Protect Rude or Racist Brands, Court Says

The U.S. Trademark Office must protect companies with slur names, according to the Circuit Court of Appeals in Washington, D.C.
Jeff John Roberts | 2 min read
Facebook, Google and Twitter Agree to German Ban on Online Hate Speech
Social Media

Facebook, Google and Twitter Agree to German Ban on Online Hate Speech

The companies will remove offending materials from their networks within 24 hours.
Reuters | 2 min read
Man Sentenced to 30 Years in Prison for Insulting the Thai Monarchy on Facebook
Free Speech

Man Sentenced to 30 Years in Prison for Insulting the Thai Monarchy on Facebook

Originally 60 years, the government reduced his punishment after the man pleaded guilty.
Devindra Hardawar | 1 min read
French Court Sides With Business Owner Over Negative Online Review
Censorship

French Court Sides With Business Owner Over Negative Online Review

The decision creates a new crime of 'being too highly ranked' on a search engine, the blogger says.
Geoff Weiss | 3 min read
How A&E Ducked the Duck Dynasty Controversy
Growth Strategies

How A&E Ducked the Duck Dynasty Controversy

A&E suspended Phil Robertson from its most popular show over comments he made about homosexuality. In doing so, it missed an opportunity to let its customers decide.
Ray Hennessey | 4 min read
