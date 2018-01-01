Free Speech
Net Neutrality
With Net Neutrality Repealed ISPs Now Have the Censoring Power of an Authoritarian Government
Americans, traditionally fearful of an over-powerful government, are underestimating the dangers of over-powerful corporations.
gawker
6 Lessons From the Demise of Gawker
Gawker was crushed by a libel suit brought by Hulk Hogan and financed by Peter Thiel. Gawker founder Nick Denton is no victim; he did this to himself.
Legal Advice
Leaders Need These 8 Guardrails for Dealing With Workplace Political Discussions
'Too old'? 'Too religious'? 'Too gay'? These discussions are absolute no-nos.
Legal
Government Must Protect Rude or Racist Brands, Court Says
The U.S. Trademark Office must protect companies with slur names, according to the Circuit Court of Appeals in Washington, D.C.
Social Media
Facebook, Google and Twitter Agree to German Ban on Online Hate Speech
The companies will remove offending materials from their networks within 24 hours.
Free Speech
Man Sentenced to 30 Years in Prison for Insulting the Thai Monarchy on Facebook
Originally 60 years, the government reduced his punishment after the man pleaded guilty.
Censorship
French Court Sides With Business Owner Over Negative Online Review
The decision creates a new crime of 'being too highly ranked' on a search engine, the blogger says.
Growth Strategies
How A&E Ducked the Duck Dynasty Controversy
A&E suspended Phil Robertson from its most popular show over comments he made about homosexuality. In doing so, it missed an opportunity to let its customers decide.