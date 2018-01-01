Freedom of Speech

Watch Out, Internet Trolls. In Britain, You Could Get Up to Two Years in Jail.
Watch Out, Internet Trolls. In Britain, You Could Get Up to Two Years in Jail.

British Justice Secretary: 'Internet trolls are cowards who are poisoning our national life.'
Laura Entis | 3 min read
Michael Bloomberg to Grads: You May Hate What I Stand For, But Don't Repress Me
Michael Bloomberg to Grads: You May Hate What I Stand For, But Don't Repress Me

The former New York City mayor chastised college students across the country for censoring conservative voices.
Laura Entis | 15+ min read
Mozilla's CEO Resigns in Wake of Criticism Over Stance on Gay Marriage
Mozilla's CEO Resigns in Wake of Criticism Over Stance on Gay Marriage

Eich insisted just yesterday that he wouldn't resign, but Mozilla says he is stepping down.
Laura Entis | 2 min read
Writing Social Media Guidelines for Your Company? Tread Carefully.
Writing Social Media Guidelines for Your Company? Tread Carefully.

Be aware of rules that protect employees' freedom of speech as well as the firm's ability to safeguard trade secrets and confidential business information.
Arkady Bukh | 5 min read
