Jonathan Segal

Company Culture
4 Red Flags That Administrative Work is Sucking the Life From Your Team
When everything requires three signatures, you have to rethink your process.
Holidays
8 Ways to Increase Holiday Cheers and Minimize January Jeers
Be inclusive, be respectful, and beware of the after party.
Sexual Harassment
The Harvey Weinstein Scandal Is a Clarion Call to Men In Positions of Leadership
Men are disproportionately in positions of leadership. They have a special obligation to battle sexual harassment.
American Dream
Guidelines for How Employers Should Respond to DACA Uncertainty
If there is a "dreamer'' on your team, offer moral support but don't make promises you can't keep.
Gender Gap
Think You Don't Have a Boys' Club? Take This Test and Be Sure.
Answer these five questions to determine if there is a boys' club in your organization.
Legal
4 Essentials to Mitigate Fallout From a Pay-Gap Analysis
A smart approach to compensation studies will help your company attract and retain talent -- while avoiding stumbles that could punish you for trying to do the right thing.
10 Costly Mistakes Business Leaders Make on Twitter
It isn't only what you tweet that can hurt your brand. Not capitalizing on the power of social media poses its own risks to growing your company.
Trump & Business
3 Ways Entrepreneurs Can Protect Employees From Trump's Immigration Executive Order
If a member of your team from one of the seven Muslim-majority nations leaves the US, you can no longer assume their visa will get them back in.
Holidays
10 Ways to Celebrate the Holidays and Minimize Legal Risk
Read this checklist before spiking the punch at your company's holiday party.
Election 2016
Election Stress in Your Office? 8 Answers to Employers' Most Important Questions
Do employees have an absolute right to discuss the election where you work?
Gender Bias
Sheryl Sandberg, Lean In 2.0 and Corporate Gender Bias
Research finds we are still 100 years away from gender equality in the C-suite. That's unacceptable.
Politics
How to Prevent Presidential Debates From Becoming Disruptive Workplace Debates
With some guidelines in place, there's nothing wrong with healthy political conversations.
Social Media
6 Ways to Lawfully Embrace Social Recruiting
Checking an applicant's social media profiles is reasonable due diligence but there are legal considerations you need to know.
Learning From Mistakes
Stop Embracing Failure
Rather than embracing failure, accept it, learn from it -- and then try again.
Overtime
Here's How the New Overtime Rules Will Affect Entrepreneurs
You have options but, one way or the other, the cost is going up to keep your lesser-paid employees on the job longer than 40 hours.