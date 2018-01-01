Jonathan Segal

Guest Writer
Partner in Employment Practice Group of Duane Morris
Jonathan A. Segal is a partner in the employment practice group of Duane Morris LLP in Philadelphia and principal at the Duane Morris Institute, an educational organization.

Company Culture

When everything requires three signatures, you have to rethink your process.
4 min read
Holidays

Be inclusive, be respectful, and beware of the after party.
4 min read
Sexual Harassment

Men are disproportionately in positions of leadership. They have a special obligation to battle sexual harassment.
4 min read
American Dream

If there is a "dreamer'' on your team, offer moral support but don't make promises you can't keep.
3 min read
Gender Gap

Answer these five questions to determine if there is a boys' club in your organization.
5 min read
Legal

A smart approach to compensation studies will help your company attract and retain talent -- while avoiding stumbles that could punish you for trying to do the right thing.
5 min read
Twitter

It isn't only what you tweet that can hurt your brand. Not capitalizing on the power of social media poses its own risks to growing your company.
5 min read
Trump & Business

If a member of your team from one of the seven Muslim-majority nations leaves the US, you can no longer assume their visa will get them back in.
4 min read
Holidays

Read this checklist before spiking the punch at your company's holiday party.
5 min read
Election 2016

Do employees have an absolute right to discuss the election where you work?
4 min read
Gender Bias

Research finds we are still 100 years away from gender equality in the C-suite. That's unacceptable.
5 min read
Politics

With some guidelines in place, there's nothing wrong with healthy political conversations.
5 min read
Social Media

Checking an applicant's social media profiles is reasonable due diligence but there are legal considerations you need to know.
5 min read
Learning From Mistakes

Rather than embracing failure, accept it, learn from it -- and then try again.
4 min read
Overtime

You have options but, one way or the other, the cost is going up to keep your lesser-paid employees on the job longer than 40 hours.
5 min read
