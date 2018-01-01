Fun Facts
Bill Gates
Bill Gates Got an Offer to Be Trump's Science Advisor and 26 Other Weird Things We've Learned About Him
Not only is he one of the wealthiest people in the world, but he's also a philanthropist, an author and even a knight.
More From This Topic
Sheryl Sandberg
21 Things You Probably Didn't Know About Sheryl Sandberg
The Facebook COO worked in government and Google before landing a top role at the social giant.
Fast Food
22 McDonald's Facts That May Surprise You
Did you know a chicken nugget once sold on eBay for $8,100?
Super Bowl
Does it Pay to Release Super Bowl Ads Before the Game?
Check out these stats, as well as 20 other facts on the big game.
Warren Buffett
24 Mind-Blowing Facts About Warren Buffett and His $70 Billion Fortune
He was picking out stocks at 11 years old and had amassed the equivalent of $53,000 in today's dollars by the time he was 16.
Sundar Pichai
Google's CEO Shared Some Little-Known Personal Facts on a Visit to India
He first thought Gmail was an April Fool's joke.
Franchises
20 Facts You Probably Didn't Know About Taco Bell
Before tacos, the now popular chain served hot dogs and hamburgers.
Radicals & Visionaries
13 Pivotal Internet Moments That Forever Changed How We Live, Work and Play
From indexing the web to breaking it, here are the online moments that changed everything.
History
Oops, IOU? How the World's First Modern Credit Card Was Invented.
The scrappy entrepreneur who created the credit card, as legend has it, might have experienced an embarrassing situation that led to inspiration.
Who Knew?
The Seriously Unsexy Origins of the Graham Cracker
The dry, plain crackers were invented to cool certain urges. You know the ones.
Who Knew?
The Fasten-ating History of the Humble Zipper
In which we unzip the up-and-down origins of the little mechanical wonder that keeps your pants from falling down.