My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Gated Communities

How Gated Communities Are Overcoming Security Challenges in a Rapidly Urbanizing India
Technology

How Gated Communities Are Overcoming Security Challenges in a Rapidly Urbanizing India

In addition to ensuring that only the right people are let in, this technology also ensures that guards can focus on their core jobs of managing security and ensuring safety
Sameer Mehta | 4 min read