Germany
Amazon
Amazon Germany Wants Workers to Use Fewer Sick Days to Get a Better Bonus
Would you come to work sick to help your co-workers earn more money?
More From This Topic
Microsoft
Microsoft to Offer Cloud Services From Germany to Ease Privacy Fears in Europe
The measure is designed to ensure that clients' data remains in Germany.
Volkswagen
Volkswagen Shares Plunge Amid Emissions Scandal
The car company could face up to $18 billion in penalties.
Bonuses
Best Boss Ever Rewards Employees With $200,000 Bonuses After Buyout
Talk about a great payday.
Global Business
Greece Says It May Accept Bailout Offer -- With Conditions
Last night, the struggling nation became the first developed country to default on the International Monetary Fund.
Amazon
Amazon's Loan Program for Sellers Expands Into New Markets
Amazon Lending, its business loan program for small sellers, will be available in eight more countries later this year.
Project Grow
Berlin: The Startup City That's Still Starting Up
Whether in tech or art, entrepreneurs in the German capital are creating a bright, new history for their city.
Burger King
Why Burger King Just Shut Down 89 of Its Franchises in Germany
The company is closing a whopping 13 percent of its restaurants in Germany following an undercover report that exposed the locations' expired food, sanitary violations and bad working conditions.