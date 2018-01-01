Germany

Microsoft to Offer Cloud Services From Germany to Ease Privacy Fears in Europe
Microsoft

Microsoft to Offer Cloud Services From Germany to Ease Privacy Fears in Europe

The measure is designed to ensure that clients' data remains in Germany.
Reuters | 2 min read
Volkswagen Shares Plunge Amid Emissions Scandal
Volkswagen

Volkswagen Shares Plunge Amid Emissions Scandal

The car company could face up to $18 billion in penalties.
Reuters | 5 min read
Best Boss Ever Rewards Employees With $200,000 Bonuses After Buyout
Bonuses

Best Boss Ever Rewards Employees With $200,000 Bonuses After Buyout

Talk about a great payday.
Carly Okyle | 2 min read
Greece Says It May Accept Bailout Offer -- With Conditions
Global Business

Greece Says It May Accept Bailout Offer -- With Conditions

Last night, the struggling nation became the first developed country to default on the International Monetary Fund.
Reuters | 3 min read
Amazon's Loan Program for Sellers Expands Into New Markets
Amazon

Amazon's Loan Program for Sellers Expands Into New Markets

Amazon Lending, its business loan program for small sellers, will be available in eight more countries later this year.
Reuters | 5 min read
Berlin: The Startup City That's Still Starting Up
Project Grow

Berlin: The Startup City That's Still Starting Up

Whether in tech or art, entrepreneurs in the German capital are creating a bright, new history for their city.
Jason Fell | 6 min read
Why Burger King Just Shut Down 89 of Its Franchises in Germany
Burger King

Why Burger King Just Shut Down 89 of Its Franchises in Germany

The company is closing a whopping 13 percent of its restaurants in Germany following an undercover report that exposed the locations' expired food, sanitary violations and bad working conditions.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
