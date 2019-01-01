Video
გოლფი
ანონსი
პირველად საქართველო გოლფის მოყვარულთა საერთაშორისო ტურნირს უმასპინძლებს
Taste and Play
სალომე ქუშაშვილი
|
3 min read
