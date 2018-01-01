Google Now
Why Google's New Beacon Platform Is a Threat to Apple's iBeacon
Google Now is a personal-assistant tool developed by Google, comparable to Apple’s Siri. It functions through the Google Search mobile app and Google Chrome, allowing users to communicate their requests orally and receive recommendations or answers in response. Using one’s search history, Google Now can also determine relevant information and provide it without user initiation.