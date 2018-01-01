Google Wallet
Mobile Payments
Your Security Concerns About Using Mobile Payment Are Valid
Your cell phone can be your wallet, but most people are still too worried about hackers to switch from paying with cards and cash.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.