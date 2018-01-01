Google Wallet

Your Security Concerns About Using Mobile Payment Are Valid
Mobile Payments

Your Security Concerns About Using Mobile Payment Are Valid

Your cell phone can be your wallet, but most people are still too worried about hackers to switch from paying with cards and cash.
John Rampton | 10 min read
Google Fails to Dismiss Privacy Lawsuit Over Google Wallet
Legal Issues

Google Fails to Dismiss Privacy Lawsuit Over Google Wallet

Reuters | 2 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.