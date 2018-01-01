Government Surveillance

Tech Giants Form Group to Pressure U.S. Over Surveillance
Tech Giants Form Group to Pressure U.S. Over Surveillance

Amid NSA snooping, the biggest American Internet companies are taking a list of demands to Washington.
Ray Hennessey | 3 min read
Marissa Mayer, Traitor?
Marissa Mayer, Traitor?

Recent comments from Yahoo's CEO suggest U.S. technology companies can be charged with the high crime of treason if they meddle in the government's attempt to collect private data on citizens.
Ray Hennessey | 3 min read
Another Site Shuts Down on Government Surveillance Fears
Another Site Shuts Down on Government Surveillance Fears

Groklaw, generally considered the go-to web community for legal issues related to technology, has abruptly shut down, citing the U.S. government's surveillance of emails.
Ray Hennessey | 2 min read
Amid Surveillance Concerns, Email Services Pull Plug on Themselves
Amid Surveillance Concerns, Email Services Pull Plug on Themselves

Two prominent secure email services have shut down, apparently under pressure from the federal government.
Ray Hennessey | 3 min read
