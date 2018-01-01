Government Surveillance
Telecommunications
Device Makers, Telecoms Face Competing Government Demands on Privacy
On Monday, the Federal Trade Commission and the Federal Communications Commission announced a joint effort to assure that businesses are safeguarding their customers' data.
Tech Giants Form Group to Pressure U.S. Over Surveillance
Amid NSA snooping, the biggest American Internet companies are taking a list of demands to Washington.
Marissa Mayer, Traitor?
Recent comments from Yahoo's CEO suggest U.S. technology companies can be charged with the high crime of treason if they meddle in the government's attempt to collect private data on citizens.
Another Site Shuts Down on Government Surveillance Fears
Groklaw, generally considered the go-to web community for legal issues related to technology, has abruptly shut down, citing the U.S. government's surveillance of emails.
Amid Surveillance Concerns, Email Services Pull Plug on Themselves
Two prominent secure email services have shut down, apparently under pressure from the federal government.