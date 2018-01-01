Growth Conference 2015 Miami
Crowdfunding
The 1 Thing Your Crowdfunding Campaign Must Have
'Campaigns with video raise 115 percent more money than ones without,' says crowdfunding expert Sally Outlaw.
More From This Topic
GrowthCon
Emerging Entrepreneur of 2014 Winner: 'We've Had Many, Many Failures'
Yapp founder Maria Seidman tells a crowd in Miami the story of Yapp's beginning, including the huge risk she took to make it happen.
Failure
How Persistence Paid Off for This 'Shark Tank' Star
Barbara Corcoran's life is studded with episodes of failure and rejection. Here, the startup investor and real-estate entrepreneur reflects on how she's pulled through.
Starting a Business
Entrepreneur of 2014 Winner on How He Caught the Entrepreneurial Bug
Gravity Payments founder Dan Price reflects on his beginnings in business.
Publicity
Shark Tank's Barbara Corcoran: How This One Little Thing Got My Company Big Publicity
A little love from the media can do wonders for your business -- you just need to know what to give them.
Project Grow
How Barbara Corcoran Turned Her Ex-Boyfriend's Insults Into Motivation to Succeed
'Thank God for the gift of the insult,' says the Shark Tank investor.
Project Grow
What This 'Shark Tank' Star Tells Herself When She Needs a Jolt of Confidence
Barbara Corcoran may seem fearless, but that's hardly the case.
Overcoming Obstacles
Shark Tank's Barbara Corcoran: Real Winners Say 'Hit Me Again'
The real-estate mogul and startup investor knows how to fail -- and she's not afraid to do it.