Lauren Covello

Does Your Business Idea Pass the 4 a.m. Test?
Does Your Business Idea Pass the 4 a.m. Test?

Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian advises aspiring entrepreneurs to think carefully before they decide to start a business.
Reddit's Alexis Ohanian on Dealing With Tragedy While Starting a Business
Reddit's Alexis Ohanian on Dealing With Tragedy While Starting a Business

The 32-year-old entrepreneur suffered a serious personal loss in the early days of launching Reddit.
How Reddit Has Been Forced to Evolve
How Reddit Has Been Forced to Evolve

The user-generated news site known as a place of unfettered free speech has had to make tough calls about everything from revenge porn to racist forums.
Reddit Co-Founder Alexis Ohanian Reveals Hopes for New Site 'Upvoted' (VIDEO)
Reddit Co-Founder Alexis Ohanian Reveals Hopes for New Site 'Upvoted' (VIDEO)

In employing an editorial staff to 'tell the stories behind the stories,' Reddit is looking to grow both its audience and its ad revenue.
Reddit's Alexis Ohanian on Starting Up, Dorking Out and Cat Theories (VIDEO)
Reddit's Alexis Ohanian on Starting Up, Dorking Out and Cat Theories (VIDEO)

Need a little inspiration? Check out Alexis Ohanian's full speech at the Entrepreneur360 Conference.
After Raising $4 Million, a Bladeless Razor Gets Cut by Kickstarter
After Raising $4 Million, a Bladeless Razor Gets Cut by Kickstarter

The Skarp Laser Razor was supposed to take care of hairy situations, not create one.
Robert Herjavec: Success Isn't Measured on Days When the Sun Shines
Robert Herjavec: Success Isn't Measured on Days When the Sun Shines

How you rebound from failure is what defines you as an entrepreneur, the Shark Tank star says.
Robert Herjavec: Listen to Your Mentors, But Go Your Own Way
Robert Herjavec: Listen to Your Mentors, But Go Your Own Way

'Learn from the mistakes from others and execute better,' the Shark Tank investor says.
Why Robert Herjavec Didn't Always Like Mark Cuban
Why Robert Herjavec Didn't Always Like Mark Cuban

Shark Tank's Herjavec on the personality traits he looks for in entrepreneurs.
Barbara Corcoran: Women Aren't Weak for Wanting Something More Than the Top Job
Barbara Corcoran: Women Aren't Weak for Wanting Something More Than the Top Job

'A lot of the gender gap is not a gap; it's a desire for a fuller life,' the Shark Tank star says.
Dave Goldberg, Entrepreneur and Husband of Sheryl Sandberg, Dies at 47
Dave Goldberg, Entrepreneur and Husband of Sheryl Sandberg, Dies at 47

Goldberg and Sandberg married in 2004 and had two children.
Shark Tank's Barbara Corcoran: Two Founders Are Better Than One
Shark Tank's Barbara Corcoran: Two Founders Are Better Than One

The Shark Tank investor says a company is at an advantage when two people, each with their own set of experiences, are behind the wheel.
Should I Franchise? Advice From a Shark Tank Star.
Should I Franchise? Advice From a Shark Tank Star.

Entrepreneur and investor Barbara Corcoran offers advice to the founder of an electronics repair company who wants to ramp up growth.
How Do I Get Into Big-Box Stores? What Shark Tank's Barbara Corcoran Told This Entrepreneur.
How Do I Get Into Big-Box Stores? What Shark Tank's Barbara Corcoran Told This Entrepreneur.

The 'Shark Tank' investor offered feedback on everything from pitching to pricing at a recent event hosted by Entrepreneur.
Shark Tank's Barbara Corcoran: There's No Such Thing as Work-Life Balance
Shark Tank's Barbara Corcoran: There's No Such Thing as Work-Life Balance

The star investor and entrepreneur says reality hit when she had her first child at age 46.
