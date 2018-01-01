Lauren Covello is the former managing editor of Entrepreneur.com.
Starting a Business
Does Your Business Idea Pass the 4 a.m. Test?
Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian advises aspiring entrepreneurs to think carefully before they decide to start a business.
Personal Health
Reddit's Alexis Ohanian on Dealing With Tragedy While Starting a Business
The 32-year-old entrepreneur suffered a serious personal loss in the early days of launching Reddit.
How Reddit Has Been Forced to Evolve
The user-generated news site known as a place of unfettered free speech has had to make tough calls about everything from revenge porn to racist forums.
Growth Strategies
Reddit Co-Founder Alexis Ohanian Reveals Hopes for New Site 'Upvoted' (VIDEO)
In employing an editorial staff to 'tell the stories behind the stories,' Reddit is looking to grow both its audience and its ad revenue.
Project Grow
Reddit's Alexis Ohanian on Starting Up, Dorking Out and Cat Theories (VIDEO)
Need a little inspiration? Check out Alexis Ohanian's full speech at the Entrepreneur360 Conference.
Crowdfunding
After Raising $4 Million, a Bladeless Razor Gets Cut by Kickstarter
The Skarp Laser Razor was supposed to take care of hairy situations, not create one.
Failure
Robert Herjavec: Success Isn't Measured on Days When the Sun Shines
How you rebound from failure is what defines you as an entrepreneur, the Shark Tank star says.
Mentors
Robert Herjavec: Listen to Your Mentors, But Go Your Own Way
'Learn from the mistakes from others and execute better,' the Shark Tank investor says.
Personality
Why Robert Herjavec Didn't Always Like Mark Cuban
Shark Tank's Herjavec on the personality traits he looks for in entrepreneurs.
Leadership
Barbara Corcoran: Women Aren't Weak for Wanting Something More Than the Top Job
'A lot of the gender gap is not a gap; it's a desire for a fuller life,' the Shark Tank star says.
Entrepreneurs
Dave Goldberg, Entrepreneur and Husband of Sheryl Sandberg, Dies at 47
Goldberg and Sandberg married in 2004 and had two children.
Co-founders
Shark Tank's Barbara Corcoran: Two Founders Are Better Than One
The Shark Tank investor says a company is at an advantage when two people, each with their own set of experiences, are behind the wheel.
Growth Strategies
Should I Franchise? Advice From a Shark Tank Star.
Entrepreneur and investor Barbara Corcoran offers advice to the founder of an electronics repair company who wants to ramp up growth.
Growth Strategies
How Do I Get Into Big-Box Stores? What Shark Tank's Barbara Corcoran Told This Entrepreneur.
The 'Shark Tank' investor offered feedback on everything from pitching to pricing at a recent event hosted by Entrepreneur.
Work-Life Balance
Shark Tank's Barbara Corcoran: There's No Such Thing as Work-Life Balance
The star investor and entrepreneur says reality hit when she had her first child at age 46.