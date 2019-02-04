20 Franchises You Can Launch for Less Than $75,000 Think you can't afford to be your own boss? Think again.

By Lauren Covello

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Think you can't afford to be your own boss? Think again: Some of the top franchises in the world cost less than $75,000 to start.

These bargain franchises encompass everything from pet training to commercial painting, so there is something for every hopeful franchise owner. Here are 20 of the top affordable franchises from Entrepreneur's 2015 Franchise 500 (updated Feb. 4, 2019).

AmeriSpec Home Inspection Services

Category: Home inspections

Website: amerispec.com

Startup cost: $52,900-$66,200

Total franchises/co.-owned: 190/0

CleanNet USA

Category: Commercial cleaning

Website: cleannetusa.com

Startup cost: $20,377-$85,410

Total franchises/co.-owned: 2,038/0

Complete Weddings and Events

Category: Photography, DJ, video and photo-booth services

Website: completewedo.com

Startup cost: $26,350-$48,650

Total franchises/co.-owned: 194/2

Computer Troubleshooters

Category: Technology consulting for small businesses

Website: comptroub.com

Startup cost: $12,200-$27,900

Total franchises/co.-owned: 311/3

CruiseOne

Category: Travel agency

Website: cruiseonefranchise.com

Startup cost: $3,245-$21,850

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,331/0

Dale Carnegie Training

Category: Workplace training and development

Website: dalecarnegie.com

Startup cost: $52,200-$226,500

Total franchises/co.-owned: 173/2

Doc Popcorn

Category: Kettle-cooked popcorn

Website: docpopcorn.com

Startup cost: $46,909-$353,789

Total franchises/co.-owned: 96/1

Fresh Coat

Category: Residential and commercial painting

Website: freshcoatpainters.com

Startup cost: $54,045-$76,945

Total franchises/co.-owned: 131/0

The Glass Guru

Category: Window and glass restoration and replacement

Website: theglassguru.com

Startup cost: $72,750-$179,500

Total franchises/co.-owned: 87/0

Green Home Solutions

Category: Environmentally friendly mold cleaning, pest control and odor elimination

Website: greenhomesolutions.com

Startup cost: $67,100-$124,100

Total franchises/co.-owned: 165/0

Happy & Healthy Products

Category: Frozen fruit bars

Website: happyandhealthy.com

Startup cost: $52,790-$96,875

Total franchises/co.-owned: 47/0

H&R Block

Category: Tax preparation, electronic filing

Website: hrblock.com/franchise

Startup cost: $31,557-$149,398

Total franchises/co.-owned: 10,829/6,761

Proforma

Category: Printing and promotional products

Website: onlyproforma.com

Startup cost: $4,730-$39,695

Total franchises/co.-owned: 636/0

MaidPro

Category: Residential cleaning

Website: maidpro.com

Startup cost: $57,560-$207,450

Total franchises/co.-owned: 252/1

My Gym Children's Fitness Center

Category: Early-learning/fitness programs

Website: mygym.com

Startup cost: $36,750-$244,200

Total franchises/co.-owned: 604/0

RE/MAX

Category: Real estate

Website: remax.com

Startup cost: $40,000-$230,500

Total franchises/co.-owned: 7,985/0

Sit Means Sit Dog Training

Category: Dog training

Website: sitmeanssit.com

Startup cost: $49,775-$145,850

Total franchises/co.-owned: 128/1

The Senior's Choice

Category: Nonmedical home care

Website: theseniorschoice.com

Startup cost: $45,000-$65,000

Total franchises/co.-owned: 161/0

Unishippers Global Logistics

Category: Shipping services

Website: unishippers.com

Startup cost: $45,024-$421,391

Total franchises/co.-owned: 315/109

Young Rembrandts Franchise

Category: Art classes for ages 3 to 12

Website: youngrembrandtsfranchise.com

Startup cost: $41,250-$48,120

Total franchises/co.-owned: 101/0

Lauren Covello

Former Managing Editor

Lauren Covello is the former managing editor of Entrepreneur.com.

