Think you can't afford to be your own boss? Think again.

Think you can't afford to be your own boss? Think again: Some of the top franchises in the world cost less than $75,000 to start.

These bargain franchises encompass everything from pet training to commercial painting, so there is something for every hopeful franchise owner. Here are 20 of the top affordable franchises from Entrepreneur's 2015 Franchise 500 (updated Feb. 4, 2019).

AmeriSpec Home Inspection Services

Category: Home inspections

Website: amerispec.com

Startup cost: $52,900-$66,200

Total franchises/co.-owned: 190/0

More info

CleanNet USA

Category: Commercial cleaning

Website: cleannetusa.com

Startup cost: $20,377-$85,410

Total franchises/co.-owned: 2,038/0

More info

Complete Weddings and Events

Category: Photography, DJ, video and photo-booth services

Website: completewedo.com

Startup cost: $26,350-$48,650

Total franchises/co.-owned: 194/2

More info

Computer Troubleshooters

Category: Technology consulting for small businesses

Website: comptroub.com

Startup cost: $12,200-$27,900

Total franchises/co.-owned: 311/3

More info

CruiseOne

Category: Travel agency

Website: cruiseonefranchise.com

Startup cost: $3,245-$21,850

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,331/0

More info

Dale Carnegie Training

Category: Workplace training and development

Website: dalecarnegie.com

Startup cost: $52,200-$226,500

Total franchises/co.-owned: 173/2

More info

Doc Popcorn

Category: Kettle-cooked popcorn

Website: docpopcorn.com

Startup cost: $46,909-$353,789

Total franchises/co.-owned: 96/1

More info

Fresh Coat

Category: Residential and commercial painting

Website: freshcoatpainters.com

Startup cost: $54,045-$76,945

Total franchises/co.-owned: 131/0

More info

The Glass Guru

Category: Window and glass restoration and replacement

Website: theglassguru.com

Startup cost: $72,750-$179,500

Total franchises/co.-owned: 87/0

More info

Green Home Solutions

Category: Environmentally friendly mold cleaning, pest control and odor elimination

Website: greenhomesolutions.com

Startup cost: $67,100-$124,100

Total franchises/co.-owned: 165/0

More info

Happy & Healthy Products

Category: Frozen fruit bars

Website: happyandhealthy.com

Startup cost: $52,790-$96,875

Total franchises/co.-owned: 47/0

More info

H&R Block

Category: Tax preparation, electronic filing

Website: hrblock.com/franchise

Startup cost: $31,557-$149,398

Total franchises/co.-owned: 10,829/6,761

More info

Proforma

Category: Printing and promotional products

Website: onlyproforma.com

Startup cost: $4,730-$39,695

Total franchises/co.-owned: 636/0

More info

MaidPro

Category: Residential cleaning

Website: maidpro.com

Startup cost: $57,560-$207,450

Total franchises/co.-owned: 252/1

More info

My Gym Children's Fitness Center

Category: Early-learning/fitness programs

Website: mygym.com

Startup cost: $36,750-$244,200

Total franchises/co.-owned: 604/0

More info

RE/MAX

Category: Real estate

Website: remax.com

Startup cost: $40,000-$230,500

Total franchises/co.-owned: 7,985/0

More info

Sit Means Sit Dog Training

Category: Dog training

Website: sitmeanssit.com

Startup cost: $49,775-$145,850

Total franchises/co.-owned: 128/1

More info

The Senior's Choice

Category: Nonmedical home care

Website: theseniorschoice.com

Startup cost: $45,000-$65,000

Total franchises/co.-owned: 161/0

More info

Unishippers Global Logistics

Category: Shipping services

Website: unishippers.com

Startup cost: $45,024-$421,391

Total franchises/co.-owned: 315/109

More info

Young Rembrandts Franchise

Category: Art classes for ages 3 to 12

Website: youngrembrandtsfranchise.com

Startup cost: $41,250-$48,120

Total franchises/co.-owned: 101/0

More info

