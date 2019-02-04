20 Franchises You Can Launch for Less Than $75,000 Think you can't afford to be your own boss? Think again.
Think you can't afford to be your own boss? Think again: Some of the top franchises in the world cost less than $75,000 to start.
These bargain franchises encompass everything from pet training to commercial painting, so there is something for every hopeful franchise owner. Here are 20 of the top affordable franchises from Entrepreneur's 2015 Franchise 500 (updated Feb. 4, 2019).
AmeriSpec Home Inspection Services
Category: Home inspections
Website: amerispec.com
Startup cost: $52,900-$66,200
Total franchises/co.-owned: 190/0
CleanNet USA
Category: Commercial cleaning
Website: cleannetusa.com
Startup cost: $20,377-$85,410
Total franchises/co.-owned: 2,038/0
Complete Weddings and Events
Category: Photography, DJ, video and photo-booth services
Website: completewedo.com
Startup cost: $26,350-$48,650
Total franchises/co.-owned: 194/2
Computer Troubleshooters
Category: Technology consulting for small businesses
Website: comptroub.com
Startup cost: $12,200-$27,900
Total franchises/co.-owned: 311/3
CruiseOne
Category: Travel agency
Website: cruiseonefranchise.com
Startup cost: $3,245-$21,850
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,331/0
Dale Carnegie Training
Category: Workplace training and development
Website: dalecarnegie.com
Startup cost: $52,200-$226,500
Total franchises/co.-owned: 173/2
Doc Popcorn
Category: Kettle-cooked popcorn
Website: docpopcorn.com
Startup cost: $46,909-$353,789
Total franchises/co.-owned: 96/1
Fresh Coat
Category: Residential and commercial painting
Website: freshcoatpainters.com
Startup cost: $54,045-$76,945
Total franchises/co.-owned: 131/0
The Glass Guru
Category: Window and glass restoration and replacement
Website: theglassguru.com
Startup cost: $72,750-$179,500
Total franchises/co.-owned: 87/0
Green Home Solutions
Category: Environmentally friendly mold cleaning, pest control and odor elimination
Website: greenhomesolutions.com
Startup cost: $67,100-$124,100
Total franchises/co.-owned: 165/0
Happy & Healthy Products
Category: Frozen fruit bars
Website: happyandhealthy.com
Startup cost: $52,790-$96,875
Total franchises/co.-owned: 47/0
H&R Block
Category: Tax preparation, electronic filing
Website: hrblock.com/franchise
Startup cost: $31,557-$149,398
Total franchises/co.-owned: 10,829/6,761
Proforma
Category: Printing and promotional products
Website: onlyproforma.com
Startup cost: $4,730-$39,695
Total franchises/co.-owned: 636/0
MaidPro
Category: Residential cleaning
Website: maidpro.com
Startup cost: $57,560-$207,450
Total franchises/co.-owned: 252/1
My Gym Children's Fitness Center
Category: Early-learning/fitness programs
Website: mygym.com
Startup cost: $36,750-$244,200
Total franchises/co.-owned: 604/0
RE/MAX
Category: Real estate
Website: remax.com
Startup cost: $40,000-$230,500
Total franchises/co.-owned: 7,985/0
Sit Means Sit Dog Training
Category: Dog training
Website: sitmeanssit.com
Startup cost: $49,775-$145,850
Total franchises/co.-owned: 128/1
The Senior's Choice
Category: Nonmedical home care
Website: theseniorschoice.com
Startup cost: $45,000-$65,000
Total franchises/co.-owned: 161/0
Unishippers Global Logistics
Category: Shipping services
Website: unishippers.com
Startup cost: $45,024-$421,391
Total franchises/co.-owned: 315/109
Young Rembrandts Franchise
Category: Art classes for ages 3 to 12
Website: youngrembrandtsfranchise.com
Startup cost: $41,250-$48,120
Total franchises/co.-owned: 101/0
