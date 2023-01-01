Franchise 500 Annual Ranking
19 Franchise Trade Shows That You Don't Want To Miss
The top conventions, expos and conference events in the franchise world.
The Anatomy Of A Franchise Disclosure Document
Here's a break down your most tedious -- and valuable -- franchise research tool so you understand the ins and outs before signing.
How to Read a Franchise Disclosure Document
A Franchise Disclosure Document, with its piles of legalese, can be daunting. Here's how to read between the lines.
Find Out Which Brands Have Ranked on the Franchise 500 for Longest, Earning a Spot In our New 'Hall of Fame'
Looking to buy an A-list franchise? These brands have been the strongest for the longest.
The Top 12 Pet Franchises You Can Buy in 2023
From pet supplies to behavioral training, explore the best pet-centric businesses on the market.
The Top 15 Home Improvement Franchises You Can Buy in 2023
Calling all business-savvy DIY pros: A home improvement franchise might be your calling.
Free Webinar | January 19: What You Need to Know About Buying a Franchise in 2023
Learn how to determine the best brand to partner with, what top franchise owners have in common, and more in this free webinar. Register now!
4 Franchisees Reveal How This Fun-Focused Day Inspired Them to Take the Plunge
At Unleashed Brands' "Discovery Day," these fresh franchisees are signing up for a future of fun.
Looking to Figure Out How Much You'll Make as a Franchisee? Consider These Factors.
There are some important clues you can track down before deciding if owning a given franchise location will give you the financial payout you're hoping for.
Culver's Hasn't Closed a Store in 4 Years — And It's All Thanks to One Smart Strategy
The Wisconsin-based burger joint is in the Top 10 of our Franchise 500 for five years running.
Burnt-Out Teachers Are Flocking in Droves to This Top Tutoring Franchise
The franchise has been #1 in the tutoring category for 22 years running by keeping an eye on what kids and franchisees need.
Yes, You Can Buy a Franchise In a Bad Economy — But First, Ask These 5 Questions
A step-by-step guide on what to find out before you sign.
These 11 Franchises Climbed the Ranks of the Franchise 500 This Year. Here's How They Did It.
These brands each jumped over 100 spots on our Franchise 500. One of them jumped 400 spots, after not even ranking last year.
The UPS Store Prioritizes Diversity — Here's How it's Paying Off
The shipping franchise is expanding swiftly through its Diversity Ownership Program, and that's helped it stay a top 10 franchise for seven years.
From Boozy Ice Cream to Bounce Houses, Here's How These 7 Brands Turned Fun Into a Full-Time Job
There's a whole new generation of franchises looking to capitalize on all things fun.