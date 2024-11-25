Black Friday Sale! 50% Off All Access

The Largest Franchise Operator in the U.S. Just Acquired 32 More Wendy's Locations, Adding to Its $4.5 Billion Portfolio In a strategic move to bolster its quick-service holdings, Flynn Group has acquired 32 Wendy's restaurants in the Indianapolis area.

By Carl Stoffers Edited by Jessica Thomas

Key Takeaways

  • Flynn Group's acquisition of 32 Wendy's restaurants in Indianapolis increases its total Wendy's locations to 309 nationwide.
  • As the world’s largest franchise operator with over 2,900 restaurants, Flynn Group continues to set benchmarks for success.
  • Since launching his franchise journey in 1999 with Applebee's, Greg Flynn has demonstrated an unparalleled ability to identify growth opportunities.

In a strategic move to bolster its quick-service holdings, Flynn Group has acquired 32 Wendy's restaurants in the Indianapolis area. This acquisition increases Flynn's Wendy's locations to 309 across the United States, Restaurant Business Online (RBI) reported.

Greg Flynn, CEO of Flynn Group, emphasized the significance of this expansion in a statement to RBI: "Indianapolis is a market we know very well. So when we saw the opportunity to acquire additional Wendy's locations, and with responsibility for 40% of the brand's footprint in the market, we immediately pursued it."

This acquisition is part of Flynn Group's broader strategy to enhance its presence in the quick-service sector. Earlier this year, the company acquired 83 Wendy's restaurants in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Founded in 1999, Flynn Group has grown into the world's largest franchise operator, managing over 2,900 restaurants across brands such as Applebee's, Arby's, Taco Bell, Panera Bread, Pizza Hut and Wendy's. The company generates more than $4.5 billion in annual sales, reflecting its significant impact on the franchise industry.

Greg Flynn's journey began with purchasing his first Applebee's franchise in 1999. He has expanded his portfolio to include multiple brands, demonstrating a keen ability to identify and capitalize on growth opportunities within the franchise sector.

The recent acquisitions underscore Flynn Group's commitment to strategic growth and its confidence in the Wendy's brand. As the company continues to expand its footprint, it sets a benchmark for success in the franchise industry, showcasing the potential for growth through strategic acquisitions and brand diversification.

Carl Stoffers

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior Business Editor

