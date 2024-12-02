Many budget-friendly franchise opportunities are in industries with high demand, such as home services, cleaning or mobile businesses.

Are you dreaming of owning your own business but worried about the initial investment? Fear not, because there's a world of franchise opportunities waiting for you — and many can be started for $10,000 or less. These budget-friendly franchises allow aspiring entrepreneurs to turn their fantasy into reality without breaking the bank.

With a smaller upfront cost, entrepreneurs can test the waters of business ownership without putting all their savings on the line. Additionally, many low-cost franchises come with built-in support systems, including training, marketing assistance and ongoing guidance from the franchisor. This support can be invaluable for first-time business owners navigating the complexities of entrepreneurship.

So, if you've been holding back on your entrepreneurial ambitions due to financial concerns, consider exploring the world of low-cost franchises. With the right opportunity and a can-do attitude, you could be well on your way to owning a successful business and achieving your goals.

1. Stroll

Founded: 2004

2004 Franchising since: 2016

2016 Initial investment: $2,000-$12,000

$2,000-$12,000 Number of units: 517

517 Change in units: -17% over 3 years

-17% over 3 years Leadership: Duane Hixon, Cofounder & CEO

Duane Hixon, Cofounder & CEO Parent company: N2 Franchising Inc.

Stroll offers a prime opportunity for franchisees to join a trusted brand that has been the premier publisher of affluent neighborhood magazines since 2004. As a franchisee, you'll connect with millions of upscale homeowners, delivering high-quality, community-focused content. These tailored magazines foster strong local engagement and loyalty, reflecting the unique character of each neighborhood. With Stroll, you'll have the support and marketing strategies needed to build a successful franchise while making a meaningful impact in prestigious communities.

2. Dream Vacations

Founded: 1991

1991 Franchising since: 1992

1992 Initial investment: $3,000-$22,000

$3,000-$22,000 Number of units: 2,078

2,078 Change in units: +39.6% over 3 years

+39.6% over 3 years Leadership: Brad and Jeff Tolkin, Co-CEOs/Chairmen

Brad and Jeff Tolkin, Co-CEOs/Chairmen Parent company: World Travel Holdings

Dream Vacations, founded in 1991 and franchising since 1992, is a business travel agency offering vacation, cruise, and travel services using a proprietary system. They provide deals for individuals and groups, including couples, business associates, and families, often including hotel deals, travel insurance, and grand tours. Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Dream Vacations is known for its high customer ratings and repeat business. Franchisees may benefit from customizable websites, access to resources, and networking opportunities like conventions at sea.

3. Jazzercise

Founded: 1969

1969 Franchising since: 1982

1982 Initial investment: $2,000-$41,000

$2,000-$41,000 Number of units: 7,141

7,141 Change in units: -10% over 3 years

-10% over 3 years Leadership: Judi Sheppard Missett, Founder & Executive Chair

Judi Sheppard Missett, Founder & Executive Chair Parent company: Jazzercise Inc.

Established in 1969, Jazzercise offers a dynamic fitness program combining dance and music. With adaptable classes and a focus on community outreach, it's known for its calorie-burning workouts and commitment to fighting childhood obesity. Franchisees can offer various classes and benefit from discounts on attire and support from local managers. Ideal for those passionate about dance and fitness, Jazzercise provides a modern workout experience while maintaining a sense of fun and community engagement.

4. Cruise Planners

Founded: 1994

1994 Franchising since: 1999

1999 Initial investment: $2,000-$20,000

$2,000-$20,000 Number of units: 2,962

2,962 Change in units: +11.4% over 3 years

+11.4% over 3 years Leadership: Michelle Fee, CEO

Michelle Fee, CEO Parent company: CP Franchising LLC

Cruise Planners is a travel agency franchise offering vacation planning services both domestically and internationally. Founded in 1994, it has grown into the largest home-based travel agent network in the U.S. Cruise Planners welcomes franchisees with a positive attitude toward travel and a commitment to growth. With a family-friendly environment, the brand appeals to a diverse range of individuals, from retirees to young professionals seeking an alternative career path.

5. Buildingstars

Founded: 1994

1994 Franchising since: 2000

2000 Initial investment: $2,000-$53,000

$2,000-$53,000 Number of units: 1,201

1,201 Change in units: +24.6% over 3 years

+24.6% over 3 years Leadership: Chris Blase, President

Chris Blase, President Parent company: Facility Brands Inc.

Buildingstars, founded in 1994 and franchising since 2000, offers cleaning services with more than 1,000 franchises across the US. The brand provides initial customer base, training, billing, collection, marketing and customer service support to help franchisees focus on quality service delivery and client satisfaction. Plus, the Rising Star Management program guides franchisees through three levels, starting as technicians, then managers, and finally joining the corporate program.

6. Sign Gypsies

Founded: 2014

2014 Franchising since: 2020

2020 Initial investment: $4,000-$10,000

$4,000-$10,000 Number of units: 661

661 Change in units: -10% over 3 years

-10% over 3 years Leadership: Jason Hess, Franchise Development Officer

Jason Hess, Franchise Development Officer Parent company: Sign Gypsies LLC

Sign Gypsies is for the creative who enjoys the business behind yard signs. As a franchisee, you will have constant access to the corporate team as you provide signs to your local customers for birthdays, anniversaries, graduations and other yard sign needs.

7. Stratus Building Solutions

Founded: 2004

2004 Franchising since: 2006

2006 Initial investment: $4,000-$80,000

$4,000-$80,000 Number of units: 3,641

3,641 Change in units: +73% over 3 years

+73% over 3 years Leadership: Doug Flaig, CEO

Doug Flaig, CEO Parent company: SBS Franchising LLC

As a popular, inexpensive franchise to open, Stratus Building Solutions specializes in commercial cleaning and disinfection services. As a franchisee, you will offer commercial, carpet, post-construction and even medical-grade cleaning services, all while using healthy and environmentally friendly products. At Stratus, you can open a small business franchise, but for those who are executive types, you can even open your own mini-franchise system as a master franchisee.

8. Mint Condition

Founded: 1996

1996 Franchising since: 1996

1996 Initial investment: $5,000-$32,000

$5,000-$32,000 Number of units: 428

428 Change in units: +4.4% over 3 years

+4.4% over 3 years Leadership: Jack Saumby, President

Jack Saumby, President Parent company: Mint Condition Franchise Group

With a focus on perfecting operational systems, Mint Condition has become a well-regarded franchise in the commercial cleaning sector. Opening a Mint Condition franchise offers the benefits of investing in a lucrative market with a strong customer retention rate, supported by comprehensive training and headquarters support. Franchisees can choose from various options, including additional profit centers and the "master franchisee" program.

9. Singers Company

Founded: 1994

1994 Franchising since: 2011

2011 Initial investment: $5,000-$32,000

$5,000-$32,000 Number of units: 61

61 Change in units: -12% over 3 years

-12% over 3 years Leadership: Kathryn Parker, Founder/CEO

Kathryn Parker, Founder/CEO Parent company: Bloomfully LLC

Singers Company offers a non-competitive space for girls to perform, build confidence, make friends and share joy through music and dance. Girls develop lifelong skills and talents through weekly practices and 2-3 performances each season. As a franchisee, you'll enjoy the benefits of running a rewarding business with comprehensive training, ongoing support and a proven curriculum.

10. Jan-Pro Cleaning and Disinfecting

Founded: 1991

1991 Franchising since: 1992

1992 Initial investment: $5,000-$58,000

$5,000-$58,000 Number of units: 11,266

11,266 Change in units: +7.5% over 3 years

+7.5% over 3 years Leadership: Gary Bauer, Brand President

Gary Bauer, Brand President Parent company: Empower Brands

Jan-Pro Cleaning and Disinfecting specializes in commercial cleaning in places like daycares, dealerships, offices, schools and healthcare facilities. The brand has become a leading franchise in the commercial cleaning sector through efficient processes, support systems and excellent customer service.

