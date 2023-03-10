Mint Condition
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#479 Ranked #446 last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$5K - $32K
Units as of 2022
409 8.8% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Mint Condition is a commercial cleaning company that offers building maintenance and janitorial services. Jack and Marcy Saumby founded Maintenance World in 1987. In 1996, they launched Mint Condition Franchising. Since then, the company has grown to over 400 locations in the U.S.

Only one location of Mint Condition is a corporate unit, while the rest are franchise units. Mint Condition has worked hard to perfect the franchise operation systems since it began franchising in 1996. With its innovation and proven business model, Mint Condition has become a well-received franchise. 

Many times in the past decade, Mint Condition has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. 

Mint Condition has also been ranked by Entrepreneur as one of the Fastest-Growing Franchises multiple times in recent years.

Why You May Want to Start a Mint Condition Franchise

By opening this franchise, you can enjoy the benefits of investing in the commercial cleaning industry. These benefits, enjoyed by other Mint Condition franchisees, include a vast, under-served market. To maintain a clean public image, offices, stores, and businesses require cleaning. Mint Condition is an affordable business with reasonable working hours and a professional work environment that clients crave.

Offering peace of mind to your customers is only the beginning. Mint Condition boasts a high customer retention rate, and they train their franchisees to uphold the name of their brand. They provide significant support to franchisees through their headquarters in Fort Mill, South Carolina. 

Mint Condition offers several options for its franchisees to choose from. You can choose to benefit from additional profit centers provided to the single franchisee, or you can explore the benefits of their "master franchisee" program.

What Might Make Mint Condition a Good Choice?

By combining Mint Condition's innovative system with your work effort and skills, Mint Condition is a franchise opportunity that has the potential for growth. The effective business system assists the franchisees in providing consistent, reliable, and responsive services. This may lead to higher customer retention.

Mint Condition focuses on providing commercial cleaning services to small and medium-sized businesses. This may offer significant customer base in communities. Mint Condition provides an account replacement plan to secure your investment if you suffer loss through an event that is not your fault. Mint Condition obtains accounts for your franchise and processes all the billing and collections to reduce your paperwork.

How to Open a Mint Condition Franchise

Buying into this franchise is relatively easy and only involves a few steps. First, you will have to ensure that you meet the capitalization requirements. To decide if this franchise is the right business opportunity, you will have to factor in insurance, license, and permits, and equipment costs, to name a few. You should be prepared for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and startup costs. Ongoing fees will also occur in the form of royalty fees, potential renewal fees, and more.

Once you've committed to the franchise, you will enjoy their training regimen, which has three vital components. Classroom learning, hands-on experience, and on-site training are all offered. Mint Condition provides the cleaning equipment. This package includes tools that are designed for maximum efficiency and eco-friendly cleaning supplies.

From here, you can start operating your business under the Mint Condition brand.

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Mint Condition

Industry
Maintenance
Related Categories
Commercial Cleaning, Miscellaneous Maintenance Businesses, Cleaning/Restoration
Founded
1996
Parent Company
Mint Condition Franchise Group
Leadership
Jack Saumby, President
Corporate Address
1057 Red Ventures Dr., #165
Fort Mill, SC 29707
Social
Facebook

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1996 (27 years)
# of employees at HQ
17
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Wisconsin

# of Units
409 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Mint Condition franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$3,000 - $22,000
Initial Investment
$4,644 - $32,384
Cash Requirement
$1,000 - $6,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
9%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Mint Condition offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, equipment

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
8 hours
Classroom Training
9 hours
Ongoing Support
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
Yes
# of employees required to run
0-4
Are exclusive territories available?
No
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Mint Condition? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Mint Condition landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Mint Condition ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #479 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Top Franchises for Less Than $50K

Ranked #40 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $50,000
Home-Based and Mobile

Ranked #125 in 2022

Homebased Ranking

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Mint Condition.

City Wide Facility Solutions

Commercial cleaning and facility maintenance
Ranked #191
Request Info

Stratus Building Solutions

Environmentally friendly commercial cleaning and disinfecting
Ranked #32
Learn More

Jan-Pro Cleaning and Disinfecting

Commercial cleaning
Ranked #30
Learn More

Wow 1 Day Painting

Residential and commercial painting
Request Info

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing