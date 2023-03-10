Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#479 Ranked #446 last year
- Initial investment
$5K - $32K
- Units as of 2022
409 8.8% over 3 years
Mint Condition is a commercial cleaning company that offers building maintenance and janitorial services. Jack and Marcy Saumby founded Maintenance World in 1987. In 1996, they launched Mint Condition Franchising. Since then, the company has grown to over 400 locations in the U.S.
Only one location of Mint Condition is a corporate unit, while the rest are franchise units. Mint Condition has worked hard to perfect the franchise operation systems since it began franchising in 1996. With its innovation and proven business model, Mint Condition has become a well-received franchise.
Many times in the past decade, Mint Condition has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.
Mint Condition has also been ranked by Entrepreneur as one of the Fastest-Growing Franchises multiple times in recent years.
Why You May Want to Start a Mint Condition Franchise
By opening this franchise, you can enjoy the benefits of investing in the commercial cleaning industry. These benefits, enjoyed by other Mint Condition franchisees, include a vast, under-served market. To maintain a clean public image, offices, stores, and businesses require cleaning. Mint Condition is an affordable business with reasonable working hours and a professional work environment that clients crave.
Offering peace of mind to your customers is only the beginning. Mint Condition boasts a high customer retention rate, and they train their franchisees to uphold the name of their brand. They provide significant support to franchisees through their headquarters in Fort Mill, South Carolina.
Mint Condition offers several options for its franchisees to choose from. You can choose to benefit from additional profit centers provided to the single franchisee, or you can explore the benefits of their "master franchisee" program.
What Might Make Mint Condition a Good Choice?
By combining Mint Condition's innovative system with your work effort and skills, Mint Condition is a franchise opportunity that has the potential for growth. The effective business system assists the franchisees in providing consistent, reliable, and responsive services. This may lead to higher customer retention.
Mint Condition focuses on providing commercial cleaning services to small and medium-sized businesses. This may offer significant customer base in communities. Mint Condition provides an account replacement plan to secure your investment if you suffer loss through an event that is not your fault. Mint Condition obtains accounts for your franchise and processes all the billing and collections to reduce your paperwork.
How to Open a Mint Condition Franchise
Buying into this franchise is relatively easy and only involves a few steps. First, you will have to ensure that you meet the capitalization requirements. To decide if this franchise is the right business opportunity, you will have to factor in insurance, license, and permits, and equipment costs, to name a few. You should be prepared for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and startup costs. Ongoing fees will also occur in the form of royalty fees, potential renewal fees, and more.
Once you've committed to the franchise, you will enjoy their training regimen, which has three vital components. Classroom learning, hands-on experience, and on-site training are all offered. Mint Condition provides the cleaning equipment. This package includes tools that are designed for maximum efficiency and eco-friendly cleaning supplies.
From here, you can start operating your business under the Mint Condition brand.
Company Overview
About Mint Condition
- Industry
- Maintenance
- Related Categories
- Commercial Cleaning, Miscellaneous Maintenance Businesses, Cleaning/Restoration
- Founded
- 1996
- Parent Company
- Mint Condition Franchise Group
- Leadership
- Jack Saumby, President
- Corporate Address
1057 Red Ventures Dr., #165
Fort Mill, SC 29707
- Social
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 1996 (27 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 17
- Where seeking
This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Wisconsin
- # of Units
- 409 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Mint Condition franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $3,000 - $22,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $4,644 - $32,384
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Cash Requirement
- $1,000 - $6,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 10% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 9%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- In-House Financing
- Mint Condition offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, equipment
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 8 hours
- Classroom Training
- 9 hours
- Ongoing Support
Meetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineField Operations
- Marketing Support
Website DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- Yes
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 0-4
- Are exclusive territories available?
- No
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Mint Condition landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Mint Condition ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
