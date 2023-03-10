Mint Condition is a commercial cleaning company that offers building maintenance and janitorial services. Jack and Marcy Saumby founded Maintenance World in 1987. In 1996, they launched Mint Condition Franchising. Since then, the company has grown to over 400 locations in the U.S.

Only one location of Mint Condition is a corporate unit, while the rest are franchise units. Mint Condition has worked hard to perfect the franchise operation systems since it began franchising in 1996. With its innovation and proven business model, Mint Condition has become a well-received franchise.

Many times in the past decade, Mint Condition has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

Mint Condition has also been ranked by Entrepreneur as one of the Fastest-Growing Franchises multiple times in recent years.

Why You May Want to Start a Mint Condition Franchise

By opening this franchise, you can enjoy the benefits of investing in the commercial cleaning industry. These benefits, enjoyed by other Mint Condition franchisees, include a vast, under-served market. To maintain a clean public image, offices, stores, and businesses require cleaning. Mint Condition is an affordable business with reasonable working hours and a professional work environment that clients crave.

Offering peace of mind to your customers is only the beginning. Mint Condition boasts a high customer retention rate, and they train their franchisees to uphold the name of their brand. They provide significant support to franchisees through their headquarters in Fort Mill, South Carolina.

Mint Condition offers several options for its franchisees to choose from. You can choose to benefit from additional profit centers provided to the single franchisee, or you can explore the benefits of their "master franchisee" program.

What Might Make Mint Condition a Good Choice?

By combining Mint Condition's innovative system with your work effort and skills, Mint Condition is a franchise opportunity that has the potential for growth. The effective business system assists the franchisees in providing consistent, reliable, and responsive services. This may lead to higher customer retention.

Mint Condition focuses on providing commercial cleaning services to small and medium-sized businesses. This may offer significant customer base in communities. Mint Condition provides an account replacement plan to secure your investment if you suffer loss through an event that is not your fault. Mint Condition obtains accounts for your franchise and processes all the billing and collections to reduce your paperwork.

How to Open a Mint Condition Franchise

Buying into this franchise is relatively easy and only involves a few steps. First, you will have to ensure that you meet the capitalization requirements. To decide if this franchise is the right business opportunity, you will have to factor in insurance, license, and permits, and equipment costs, to name a few. You should be prepared for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and startup costs. Ongoing fees will also occur in the form of royalty fees, potential renewal fees, and more.

Once you've committed to the franchise, you will enjoy their training regimen, which has three vital components. Classroom learning, hands-on experience, and on-site training are all offered. Mint Condition provides the cleaning equipment. This package includes tools that are designed for maximum efficiency and eco-friendly cleaning supplies.

From here, you can start operating your business under the Mint Condition brand.