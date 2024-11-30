The Top 10 Burger Franchises in 2024

In the sizzling world of fast food, burger franchises reign supreme. From classic cheeseburgers to gourmet creations piled high with crave-worthy toppings, these franchises have mastered the art of leaving customers craving more.

In this article, sink your teeth into the top burger franchises according to the 2024 Franchise 500 Ranking, each flipping their way to fame with mouthwatering menus and a side of entrepreneurial flair. From nostalgic diners serving up comfort on a bun to trendy joints pushing the boundaries of burger innovation, these franchises cater to every palate and preference. With a winning combination of savory flavors, efficient service and widespread popularity, they've earned their spot at the top of the fast-food hierarchy.

So grab a napkin and get ready to indulge in the best burger experiences the franchising world has to offer.

1. Culver's

Founded: 1984

1984 Franchising since: 1988

1988 Overall rank: 7

7 Number of units: 978

978 Change in units: +21.0% over 3 years

+21.0% over 3 years Initial investment: $2,800,000-$6,900,000

$2,800,000-$6,900,000 Leadership: Rick Silva, CEO

Rick Silva, CEO Parent company: Culver Franchising System LLC

Starting a Culver's franchise can be a lucrative opportunity due to its widespread popularity and loyal customer base across 26 states. Culver's offers quality fast food items like ButterBurgers, frozen custard desserts and cheese curds. Founded in 1984 in Wisconsin, Culver's has grown to over 900 restaurants under the leadership of Craig Culver, making it an attractive option for ambitious franchisees. With a straightforward franchising system and a requirement for owner-operators, Culver's offers hands-on business management opportunities for individuals with experience in the fast food industry.

2. Wendy's

Founded: 1969

1969 Franchising since: 1971

1971 Overall rank: 17

17 Number of units: 7,282

7,282 Change in units: +5.8% over 3 years

+5.8% over 3 years Initial investment: $310,000-$2,800,000

$310,000-$2,800,000 Leadership: Kirk Tanner, President & CEO

Kirk Tanner, President & CEO Parent company: Wendy's Int'l. Inc.

Starting a Wendy's franchise offers numerous advantages, given its longstanding success and strong brand recognition since its founding by Dave Thomas in 1969. With approximately 94% of its locations franchised, Wendy's presents ample opportunities for entrepreneurs in the fast-food industry. Known for its quality food and efficient service, Wendy's menu includes hamburgers, fries and famous Frosty desserts, appealing to customers globally. Franchisees enjoy autonomy in pricing, operations and management decisions, along with extensive training and support from the franchisor. Although the initial investment can be significant, Wendy's offers a pre-established customer base and a relatively affordable entry point compared to other franchises.

3. McDonald's

Founded: 1955

1955 Franchising since: 1955

1955 Overall rank: 18

18 Number of units: 42, 406

42, 406 Change in units: +7.6% over 3 years

+7.6% over 3 years Initial investment: $1,500,000-$2,600,000

$1,500,000-$2,600,000 Leadership: Chris Kempczinski, CEO

Chris Kempczinski, CEO Parent company: N/A

McDonald's, a global fast-food giant, traces its roots back to the 1940s when Dick and Mac McDonald opened a drive-in burger joint in San Bernardino, California. Streamlining operations and offering a simple menu of burgers, fries and shakes, the McDonald brothers expanded their business and introduced iconic elements like the golden arches and distinctive colors. In the 1950s, Ray Kroc joined as their franchise agent, leading the expansion eastward and internationally. McDonald's growth was propelled by innovations like Hamburger University, Play Places and memorable slogans. Today, with over 40,000 locations in more than 100 countries, McDonald's remains a dominant force in the fast-food industry.

4. Burger King

Founded: 1954

1954 Franchising since: 1961

1961 Overall rank: 38

38 Number of units: 19,739

19,739 Change in units: +4.1% over 3 years

+4.1% over 3 years Initial investment: $2,000,000-$4,700,000

$2,000,000-$4,700,000 Leadership: Chris Elias, Sr. Director, Business Development & Franchising

Chris Elias, Sr. Director, Business Development & Franchising Parent company: Restaurant Brands Int'l.

Burger King, a renowned fast-food chain, began as Insta-Burger King in 1953 before rebranding in 1967 and expanding globally. With a menu featuring iconic items like the Whopper, Burger King boasts widespread recognition and a strong customer base. Starting a Burger King franchise offers numerous benefits, including access to financial assistance through programs like DiversityFran, extensive franchise opportunities and comprehensive support from Burger King's franchise team. Leveraging the brand's global recognition and customer base, Burger King franchises can quickly establish themselves in their communities and generate revenue. For aspiring fast-food entrepreneurs, starting a Burger King franchise presents a lucrative opportunity for success.

5. Sonic Drive-In

Founded: 1953

1953 Franchising since: 1959

1959 Overall rank: 50

50 Number of units: 3,521

3,521 Change in units: +0.6% over 3 years

+0.6% over 3 years Initial investment: $1,700,000-$3,400,000

$1,700,000-$3,400,000 Leadership: Jim Taylor, President

Jim Taylor, President Parent company: Inspire Brands

Sonic Drive-In stands out as a successful franchise opportunity in the dwindling drive-in restaurant industry, maintaining its popularity and serving millions of customers annually. With its enduring drive-thru business model and a menu featuring hamburgers, hot dogs and onion rings, Sonic has thrived for more than 60 years. As one of the largest drive-in chains headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Sonic offers franchisees the chance to capitalize on its established brand and expand into all 50 states. For aspiring entrepreneurs seeking a resilient and profitable fast-food franchise, Sonic presents a compelling opportunity to succeed in a competitive market.

6. Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

Founded: 2002

2002 Franchising since: 2004

2004 Overall rank: 67

67 Number of units: 531

531 Change in units: +26.9% over 3 years

+26.9% over 3 years Initial investment: $898,000-$2,800,000

$898,000-$2,800,000 Leadership: Chris Dull, President & CEO

Chris Dull, President & CEO Parent company: N/A

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, established in 2002, offers a unique blend of freshly churned frozen custards and ground beef steakburgers. With nearly 500 locations across the United States and some internationally, the franchise's appeal lies in its ease of operations, well-priced menu and focus on quality over quantity. By joining Freddy's franchise, entrepreneurs can tap into its established brand and commitment to hospitality, making it an enticing opportunity in the competitive restaurant industry.

7. The Habit Burger Grill

Founded: 1969

1969 Franchising since: 2013

2013 Overall rank: 117

117 Number of units: 382

382 Change in units: +28.2% over 3 years

+28.2% over 3 years Initial investment: $1,500,000-$1,800,000

$1,500,000-$1,800,000 Leadership: Shannon Hennessy, CEO

Shannon Hennessy, CEO Parent company: Yum! Brands

The Habit Burger Grill, known for its delectable burgers, chicken and tuna sandwiches, offers a tempting menu for potential franchisees. Originating in 1969 in Goleta, California, it expanded to become a fast-casual dining experience, reaching its 300th location by 2021, including international branches in Cambodia and China.

8. Carl's Jr.

Founded: 1945

1945 Franchising since: 1984

1984 Overall rank: 123

123 Number of units: 1,709

1,709 Change in units: +3.0% over 3 years

+3.0% over 3 years Initial investment: $1,500,000-$3,200,000

$1,500,000-$3,200,000 Leadership: Max Wetzel, CEO

Max Wetzel, CEO Parent company: CKE Restaurant Holdings Inc.

Since 1941, Carl's Jr. has grown from a single drive-in to a global franchise chain offering a diverse menu of American and Mexican cuisine. Through hard work and exceptional customer service, Carl's Jr. expanded to over 1,600 franchises in the U.S. and internationally. Known for its signature charbroiled Black Angus beef burgers, Carl's Jr. attracts a wide customer base with its breakfast, lunch and dinner offerings. Franchise owners benefit from ongoing product development efforts and a digital customer loyalty program, ensuring continued success and customer satisfaction.

9. A&W Restaurants

Founded: 1919

1919 Franchising since: 1925

1925 Overall rank: 170

170 Number of units: 865

865 Change in units: -6.0% over 3 years

-6.0% over 3 years Initial investment: $287,000-$1,600,000

$287,000-$1,600,000 Leadership: Kevin Bazner, CEO

Kevin Bazner, CEO Parent company: A&W Restaurants

A&W Restaurants offers franchise opportunities for those seeking to bring the taste of classic Americana to their community. Founded in 1919 and franchising since 1925, A&W is known for its root beer and a menu featuring burgers, hot dogs, chicken, sides and ice cream. The franchise prioritizes community connection, with decisions made by a franchise association board and corporate office staff required to work in a restaurant quarterly. Financial readiness for initial and ongoing fees, including advertising and royalty fees, is essential for prospective franchisees.

10. Jack in the Box

Founded: 1951

1951 Franchising since: 1982

1982 Overall rank: 193

193 Number of units: 2,191

2,191 Change in units: -1.0% over 3 years

-1.0% over 3 years Initial investment: $1,800,000-$4,200,000

$1,800,000-$4,200,000 Leadership: Tim Linderman, CDO

Tim Linderman, CDO Parent company: Jack in the Box Inc.

Jack in the Box was founded in 1951 by Robert O. Peterson in San Diego as a drive-thru burger restaurant. It expanded outside California in 1960 and began franchising in 1982. Today, it offers a diverse menu including hamburgers, chicken sandwiches, breakfast items, tacos, salads, shakes and sides.

