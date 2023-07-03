I Was Scrubbing Toilets at In-N-Out and Needed to Turn My Life Around. Now I Make Up to $17,000 a Month as a Self-Taught Copywriter. "Snail mail saved my life and completely changed my future."

By Michael Clendenen

Key Takeaways

  • Michael Clendenen started out in fast food but is now a copywriter and direct-response marketer.
  • After consuming marketing and copywriting material, he sent businesses letters and landed clients.
  • Now he makes up to $17,000 a month in profit and brings in six figures monthly for his clients.
Courtesy of Michael Clendenen via Business Insider
Michael Clendenen

This story originally appeared on Business Insider.

Before I knew it, I had destroyed my life. I was a rail-thin 19-year-old, and I was so poor, I spent every morning walking through fast food drive-thrus so I could collect enough change to buy a candy bar and a soda to hold me over for the day.

I got a job at In-N-Out Burger, and after a year of working there, I asked my boss for a raise. He told me instead that I should join the morning crew. Little did I know that meant I would be scrubbing toilets at 5 a.m. and waiting for the Arizona sun to come up so I could clean the parking lot.

The author when he was working at In-N-Out Burger.

The author when he was working at In-N-Out Burger. Courtesy of Michael Clendenen

I found myself scrubbing concrete by day and doing punk-rock shows by night. Meanwhile, my friends were graduating college, getting married, and having kids.

By 22, my life was even worse. I was living out of a single motel room with five other people and a chihuahua to save money. I didn't even have an internet connection — let alone a smartphone, a computer, or a car.

But I turned it all around, and I'm now a six-figure copywriter and direct-response marketer who's worked with Fortune 100 companies, USA BMX, political campaigns, and more, strategizing marketing and copy. Here's how I did it by teaching myself and sending out letters.

In 2017, a friend asked me to write an ad selling his Mustang in exchange for 10% of the sale

I'd never written an ad before, so I borrowed my friend's phone and Googled "how to write a good advertisement." I discovered a newsletter called "The Gary Halbert Letter." I read one of the newsletters, in which he said he could charge a client $15,000 for a letter he wrote in his underwear at his kitchen table.

That was when I knew this is what I wanted to do for the rest of my life.

I read every newsletter Halbert had. When I was done with those, I'd sit on the floor at Barnes & Noble and read all the marketing books in the store because I couldn't afford to buy them.

Next, I had to figure out how to find clients.

Sending letters changed everything

The No. 1 strategy I learned from Halbert was to send letters in the mail to businesses to land clients. But it wasn't that easy in the beginning because I didn't have many resources.

I started writing copy at the library. One friend would drop me off in the morning, and another would help me get home. I was writing my letters by hand, and when I ran out of paper, the kind librarian would give me printer paper to write on.

I used the Reference USA database — now known as Data Axle — that the library had to find the addresses of businesses I wanted to work with. I landed my first client through a letter. I decided I would work on commission only, and only with businesses that I had a personal vested interest in.

My letters were so effective, I didn't feel the need to jump on the social-media train

In a world of content creators but without consistent internet access at my disposal, letters were my only option, which worked in my favor and made me stand out.

One of the first groups of people I started working with was chiropractors because I felt strongly about the work they did. When I was younger, I'd been in several car accidents, and I had scoliosis. My treatment from a chiropractor helped me heal, and that's how I opened my letter.

I didn't talk about all of the things that I could do for them — I told chiropractors in my area why I was passionate about their work and why I was emotionally invested in them, and I gave them the opportunity to explore working together. It was honest and built instant rapport.

These are the same principles that I use in my clients' copy now. I still work with chiropractors, but I've expanded to working with relationship coaches, data scientists, and anxiety coaches. I also coach other copywriters on both their copywriting skills and obtaining clients using letters.

I now make between $8,000 and $17,000 per month in profit

I work around 35 hours a week, and my income has increased as I've brought on more clients. My work brings in between $40,000 and $100,000 per month on average for my clients.

I now have my own place filled with furniture that I bought. I have a successful business without spending all of my time on social media, and I just turned 27.

Even to this day, when I want to bring on new clients, I send out a new batch of letters. Snail mail saved my life and completely changed my future.

Wavy Line

Editor's Pick

We're Now Finding Out The Damaging Results of The Mandated Return to Office — And It's Worse Than We Thought.
He 'Grew Up in Bars' and Was Drinking By Age 10 — But Entrepreneurs Changed His Life. Now a Business Owner Himself, He's Paying It Forward.
LinkedIn Changed Its Algorithms — Here's How Your Posts Will Get More Attention Now
'Focus Is Just as Important as Passion': How to Avoid Entrepreneurial Deficit Disorder in Franchising
Lock
Kevin O'Leary Recommends This 6-Step Strategy for Making Money on Social Media
Lock
This Mindset Shift Changed My Life — And Gave Me the Courage to Leave My Well-Paid Full-Time Job.

Related Topics

Career Change News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
Growing a Business

From Luxury to Necessity — Why Your Business Can't Afford to Be Without a Mobile App

Today's business landscape has evolved to such an extent that having a mobile app has shifted from a luxury to a necessity. Here's why.

By Omar El Bahr
Business News

FTC Proposes Rule to Crack Down on Fake Reviews and Deceptive Marketing Tactics

As much as 30-40% of online reviews are fake, according to a new report.

By Madeline Garfinkle
Growing a Business

YouTube Is the Tool You Need to Build Your Customer Base — and Your Credibility. Here's How.

Learn how YouTube marketing can help small businesses build credibility and provide an avenue for brand awareness with a larger audience reaches than other forms of social media marketing alone.

By Sonu Yadav
Thought Leaders

Schools Are Getting Slammed By Cyberattacks and Student Data Is No Longer Safe. Here's How to Navigate Cybersecurity in the New, Digital Classroom

Cybersecurity is crucial for any organization in the modern age of ones and zeros. Cyberattacks on educational institutions, however, are especially alarming. Such assaults undermine the safety and security of the institution as well as the privacy of the teachers and students.

By Apu Pavithran
Leadership

10 Simple Steps to Build an Exceptional and Efficient Team

Building an exceptional work team requires a clear vision, diverse talent, effective communication, collaboration and continuous improvement. Let's look at the facets and get to work!

By Christopher Massimine
Growing a Business

3 Secrets to Scaling Your Startup Effectively

Let's review some of the secrets for entrepreneurs to help them grow their startups effectively.

By Anis Uzzaman