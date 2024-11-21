From a classic cup of joe to a creamy latte, grab your favorite mug and get ready to brew up success with the best coffee franchises.

For coffee-loving entrepreneurs, success is only a few sips away with a coffee-based franchise opportunity. Today's top brands offer more than just a cup of joe—they excel through quality beans, expert craftsmanship and welcoming atmospheres.

In this article, explore the top coffee franchises, according to the 2024 Franchise 500 Ranking. From quaint corner cafes to bustling urban hubs, these franchises offer a diverse range of experiences for both coffee enthusiasts and entrepreneurs looking to break into the thriving industry.

Let's dive into the rankings to discover which coffee franchises are leading the pack and what sets them apart in the competitive landscape of coffee culture.

1. Dunkin'

Founded: 1950

1950 Franchising since: 1955

1955 Overall rank: 6

6 Number of units: 13,372

13,372 Change in units: +1.9% over 3 years

+1.9% over 3 years Initial investment: $438,000-$1,800,000

$438,000-$1,800,000 Leadership: Paul Brown, CEO

Paul Brown, CEO Parent company: Inspire Brands

Dunkin', originally known as Dunkin' Donuts, traces its roots back to 1948 when Bill Rosenberg opened The Open Kettle in Quincy, Massachusetts. Renamed Dunkin' Donuts in 1950, the franchise started franchising in 1955, quickly grew to over 100 locations by 1965 and now has more than 13,000 outposts. Franchisees benefit from a recognized brand, large customer base, various available markets and support from Dunkin's quality support team and training programs.

2. Scooter's Coffee

Founded: 1998

1998 Franchising since: 2001

2001 Overall rank: 65

65 Number of units: 651

651 Change in units: +133.3% over 3 years

+133.3% over 3 years Initial investment: $895,000-$1,400,000

$895,000-$1,400,000 Leadership: Joe Thornton, CEO

Joe Thornton, CEO Parent company: Boundless Enterprises

Scooter's Coffee, founded in 1998 by Don and Linda Eckles, emphasizes quality coffee served quickly. Franchising began in 2001, and the brand promises "Amazing People, Amazing Drinks... Amazingly Fast!" With hundreds of franchises across the U.S. and plans for further expansion, Scooter's Coffee appeals to entrepreneurs seeking a reputable brand in the competitive coffee market.

3. The Human Bean

Founded: 1998

1998 Franchising since: 2002

2002 Overall rank: 131

131 Number of units: 149

149 Change in units: +41.9% over 3 years

+41.9% over 3 years Initial investment: $552,000-$1,100,000

$552,000-$1,100,000 Leadership: Dan Hawkins and Tom Casey, Founders

Dan Hawkins and Tom Casey, Founders Parent company: Casey Hawkins Inc.

The Human Bean, founded in 1998 in Ashland, Oregon, specializes in premium espresso served through drive-thru locations. Franchising since 2002, the brand has expanded to well over 100 locations nationwide. Franchisees are valued as key contributors to the company's success, working alongside management as a team. With a management team boasting extensive experience, The Human Bean provides franchisees with the expertise needed to thrive in the coffee market.

4. PJ's Coffee of New Orleans

Founded: 1978

1978 Franchising since: 1989

1989 Overall rank: 135

135 Number of units: 164

164 Change in units: +36.7% over 3 years

+36.7% over 3 years Initial investment: $406,000-$1,100,000

$406,000-$1,100,000 Leadership: David Mesa, CDO

David Mesa, CDO Parent company: Ballard Brands

Aside from its famous coffee, every PJ's Coffee franchise is also a market favorite for its organic tea and fresh breakfast pastries to go. In addition to being a successful national coffee chain, PJ's Coffee is known for being part of the culture of the communities it serves, being a place where people share a special bond and connect over a shared passion—coffee.

5. Biggby Coffee

Founded: 1994

1994 Franchising since: 1999

1999 Overall rank: 243

243 Number of units: 360

360 Change in units: +46.3% over 3 years

+46.3% over 3 years Initial investment: $246,000-$565,000

$246,000-$565,000 Leadership: Bob Fish and Michael McFall, Co-CEOs

Bob Fish and Michael McFall, Co-CEOs Parent company: Global Orange Development LLC

The atmosphere at Biggby Coffee franchises is welcoming, which might make it a great place for coffee-lovers. Biggby Coffee means business and is intent on building relationships. Over time, its baristas might even get to know their clients by name. The company culture tends to be fun and supportive. You might be given the tools for success, from training to marketing.

6. Ziggi's Coffee

Founded: 2004

2004 Franchising since: 2016

2016 Overall rank: 347

347 Number of units: 75

75 Change in units: +200.0% over 3 years

+200.0% over 3 years Initial investment: $467,000-$1,800,000

$467,000-$1,800,000 Leadership: Brandon Knudsen, President/Cofounder

Brandon Knudsen, President/Cofounder Parent company: N/A

Ziggi's Coffee, a coffee and drive-thru franchise founded in Longmont, Colorado, has expanded nationally through franchising since 2016. With over 70 franchises across the U.S., Ziggi's emphasizes building meaningful relationships and community connections. They serve from double-sided drive-thru stations but also have cafes and cafe-drive-thru combos. Ziggi's looks for franchisees who value positive working relationships, quality customer service and community involvement.

7. Ellianos Coffee

Founded: 2002

2002 Franchising since: 2003

2003 Overall rank: 398

398 Number of units: 47

47 Change in units: +147.4% over 3 years

+147.4% over 3 years Initial investment: $612,000-$899,000

$612,000-$899,000 Leadership: Scott Stewart, Owner/Founder

Scott Stewart, Owner/Founder Parent company: Ellianos LLC

Ellianos is committed to serving "Italian quality at American pace." While on a visit to the Pacific Northwest, Scott and Pam Stewart were inspired by the booming coffee drive-thru industry. In 2002, they brought the concept to their home in Lake City, Florida, and opened the town's first double-sided drive-thru specialty coffee shop. Popularity grew quickly, and the Stewarts started franchising just one year later.

8. Aroma Joe's

Founded: 2000

2000 Franchising since: 2013

2013 Overall rank: N/R

N/R Number of units: 105

105 Change in units: +50.0% over 3 years

+50.0% over 3 years Initial investment: $501,000-$959,000

$501,000-$959,000 Leadership: Loren Goodridge, CEO

Loren Goodridge, CEO Parent company: Aroma Joe's Franchising LLC

Aroma Joe's Coffee was founded in 2000 by four cousins from Maine who aimed to serve good coffee in a friendly atmosphere. Since then, it has expanded its beverage offerings to include specialty espressos and energy drinks, all made with high-quality ingredients tailored to each customer's preferences. With more than 100 stores across the U.S. and plans for further expansion, Aroma Joe's Coffee is seeking passionate franchisees who share their commitment to quality and community involvement.

9. Beans & Brews

Founded: 1993

1993 Franchising since: 2004

2004 Overall rank: N/R

N/R Number of units: 71

71 Change in units: +22.4% over 3 years

+22.4% over 3 years Initial investment: $519,000-$762,000

$519,000-$762,000 Leadership: Jeff Laramie, CEO

Jeff Laramie, CEO Parent company: Beans & Brews Franchise Co.

Founded in 1993, Beans & Brews is not only committed to offering top-tier coffee mountain-roasted coffee but also puts community outreach at the forefront of its values. Part of the company's mission includes "supporting the neighborhoods and communities in which we live and do business."

10. Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii

Founded: 1991

1991 Franchising since: 1998

1998 Overall rank: N/R

N/R Number of units: 33

33 Change in units: +43.5% over 3 years

+43.5% over 3 years Initial investment: $454,000-$921,000

$454,000-$921,000 Leadership: Scott Snyder, CEO

Scott Snyder, CEO Parent company: N/A

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii was established in 1989 on the Big Island, with the goal of introducing premium Hawaiian coffee to coffee enthusiasts worldwide. With American-grown coffee from various Hawaiian islands, including Kauai, Oahu, Maui and Kona, the franchise quickly gained popularity, with tourists spreading the word about their Hawaiian coffee experience. Bad Ass Coffee prides itself on offering a wide variety of Hawaiian coffees, all benefiting from the rich volcanic soil and unique weather conditions of the islands. These coffees are known for their mild taste, low acidity and hint of honey, fruit and brown sugar flavors, making them ideal for both single-origin enjoyment and blending with international coffee varieties.

