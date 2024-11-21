The Top 10 Coffee Franchises in 2024 From a classic cup of joe to a creamy latte, grab your favorite mug and get ready to brew up success with the best coffee franchises.
For coffee-loving entrepreneurs, success is only a few sips away with a coffee-based franchise opportunity. Today's top brands offer more than just a cup of joe—they excel through quality beans, expert craftsmanship and welcoming atmospheres.
In this article, explore the top coffee franchises, according to the 2024 Franchise 500 Ranking. From quaint corner cafes to bustling urban hubs, these franchises offer a diverse range of experiences for both coffee enthusiasts and entrepreneurs looking to break into the thriving industry.
Let's dive into the rankings to discover which coffee franchises are leading the pack and what sets them apart in the competitive landscape of coffee culture.
1. Dunkin'
- Founded: 1950
- Franchising since: 1955
- Overall rank: 6
- Number of units: 13,372
- Change in units: +1.9% over 3 years
- Initial investment: $438,000-$1,800,000
- Leadership: Paul Brown, CEO
- Parent company: Inspire Brands
Dunkin', originally known as Dunkin' Donuts, traces its roots back to 1948 when Bill Rosenberg opened The Open Kettle in Quincy, Massachusetts. Renamed Dunkin' Donuts in 1950, the franchise started franchising in 1955, quickly grew to over 100 locations by 1965 and now has more than 13,000 outposts. Franchisees benefit from a recognized brand, large customer base, various available markets and support from Dunkin's quality support team and training programs.
2. Scooter's Coffee
- Founded: 1998
- Franchising since: 2001
- Overall rank: 65
- Number of units: 651
- Change in units: +133.3% over 3 years
- Initial investment: $895,000-$1,400,000
- Leadership: Joe Thornton, CEO
- Parent company: Boundless Enterprises
Scooter's Coffee, founded in 1998 by Don and Linda Eckles, emphasizes quality coffee served quickly. Franchising began in 2001, and the brand promises "Amazing People, Amazing Drinks... Amazingly Fast!" With hundreds of franchises across the U.S. and plans for further expansion, Scooter's Coffee appeals to entrepreneurs seeking a reputable brand in the competitive coffee market.
3. The Human Bean
- Founded: 1998
- Franchising since: 2002
- Overall rank: 131
- Number of units: 149
- Change in units: +41.9% over 3 years
- Initial investment: $552,000-$1,100,000
- Leadership: Dan Hawkins and Tom Casey, Founders
- Parent company: Casey Hawkins Inc.
The Human Bean, founded in 1998 in Ashland, Oregon, specializes in premium espresso served through drive-thru locations. Franchising since 2002, the brand has expanded to well over 100 locations nationwide. Franchisees are valued as key contributors to the company's success, working alongside management as a team. With a management team boasting extensive experience, The Human Bean provides franchisees with the expertise needed to thrive in the coffee market.
4. PJ's Coffee of New Orleans
- Founded: 1978
- Franchising since: 1989
- Overall rank: 135
- Number of units: 164
- Change in units: +36.7% over 3 years
- Initial investment: $406,000-$1,100,000
- Leadership: David Mesa, CDO
- Parent company: Ballard Brands
Aside from its famous coffee, every PJ's Coffee franchise is also a market favorite for its organic tea and fresh breakfast pastries to go. In addition to being a successful national coffee chain, PJ's Coffee is known for being part of the culture of the communities it serves, being a place where people share a special bond and connect over a shared passion—coffee.
5. Biggby Coffee
- Founded: 1994
- Franchising since: 1999
- Overall rank: 243
- Number of units: 360
- Change in units: +46.3% over 3 years
- Initial investment: $246,000-$565,000
- Leadership: Bob Fish and Michael McFall, Co-CEOs
- Parent company: Global Orange Development LLC
The atmosphere at Biggby Coffee franchises is welcoming, which might make it a great place for coffee-lovers. Biggby Coffee means business and is intent on building relationships. Over time, its baristas might even get to know their clients by name. The company culture tends to be fun and supportive. You might be given the tools for success, from training to marketing.
6. Ziggi's Coffee
- Founded: 2004
- Franchising since: 2016
- Overall rank: 347
- Number of units: 75
- Change in units: +200.0% over 3 years
- Initial investment: $467,000-$1,800,000
- Leadership: Brandon Knudsen, President/Cofounder
- Parent company: N/A
Ziggi's Coffee, a coffee and drive-thru franchise founded in Longmont, Colorado, has expanded nationally through franchising since 2016. With over 70 franchises across the U.S., Ziggi's emphasizes building meaningful relationships and community connections. They serve from double-sided drive-thru stations but also have cafes and cafe-drive-thru combos. Ziggi's looks for franchisees who value positive working relationships, quality customer service and community involvement.
7. Ellianos Coffee
- Founded: 2002
- Franchising since: 2003
- Overall rank: 398
- Number of units: 47
- Change in units: +147.4% over 3 years
- Initial investment: $612,000-$899,000
- Leadership: Scott Stewart, Owner/Founder
- Parent company: Ellianos LLC
Ellianos is committed to serving "Italian quality at American pace." While on a visit to the Pacific Northwest, Scott and Pam Stewart were inspired by the booming coffee drive-thru industry. In 2002, they brought the concept to their home in Lake City, Florida, and opened the town's first double-sided drive-thru specialty coffee shop. Popularity grew quickly, and the Stewarts started franchising just one year later.
8. Aroma Joe's
- Founded: 2000
- Franchising since: 2013
- Overall rank: N/R
- Number of units: 105
- Change in units: +50.0% over 3 years
- Initial investment: $501,000-$959,000
- Leadership: Loren Goodridge, CEO
- Parent company: Aroma Joe's Franchising LLC
Aroma Joe's Coffee was founded in 2000 by four cousins from Maine who aimed to serve good coffee in a friendly atmosphere. Since then, it has expanded its beverage offerings to include specialty espressos and energy drinks, all made with high-quality ingredients tailored to each customer's preferences. With more than 100 stores across the U.S. and plans for further expansion, Aroma Joe's Coffee is seeking passionate franchisees who share their commitment to quality and community involvement.
9. Beans & Brews
- Founded: 1993
- Franchising since: 2004
- Overall rank: N/R
- Number of units: 71
- Change in units: +22.4% over 3 years
- Initial investment: $519,000-$762,000
- Leadership: Jeff Laramie, CEO
- Parent company: Beans & Brews Franchise Co.
Founded in 1993, Beans & Brews is not only committed to offering top-tier coffee mountain-roasted coffee but also puts community outreach at the forefront of its values. Part of the company's mission includes "supporting the neighborhoods and communities in which we live and do business."
10. Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii
- Founded: 1991
- Franchising since: 1998
- Overall rank: N/R
- Number of units: 33
- Change in units: +43.5% over 3 years
- Initial investment: $454,000-$921,000
- Leadership: Scott Snyder, CEO
- Parent company: N/A
Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii was established in 1989 on the Big Island, with the goal of introducing premium Hawaiian coffee to coffee enthusiasts worldwide. With American-grown coffee from various Hawaiian islands, including Kauai, Oahu, Maui and Kona, the franchise quickly gained popularity, with tourists spreading the word about their Hawaiian coffee experience. Bad Ass Coffee prides itself on offering a wide variety of Hawaiian coffees, all benefiting from the rich volcanic soil and unique weather conditions of the islands. These coffees are known for their mild taste, low acidity and hint of honey, fruit and brown sugar flavors, making them ideal for both single-origin enjoyment and blending with international coffee varieties.
