The Human Bean is a leading expresso coffee franchisor that attends to drive-thru customers. The company strives to capitalize on the coffee and beverage market by offering nothing short of premium coffee with unmatched customer service.

The Human Bean was founded in 1998 in Ashland, Oregon. The first location was run by two families who embarked on their espresso dream. Dan and Rhonda Hawkins, together with Tom Casey and his spouse, are the founders. The coffee brand quickly gained traction and became successful. Since beginning to franchise in 2002, The Human Bean has expanded to over 100 locations across the U.S.

Why You May Want to Start a The Human Bean Franchise

The Human Bean franchise rewards its franchisees as much as possible since they do most of the heavy lifting. Franchisees do not work for the company; they instead work as a team with the management to ensure its prosperity.

The Human Bean encourages a single-sided building design with an order station and menu board to increase accuracy. Unlike other coffee franchises, you do not need a double-sided drive-thru design. The Human Bean's single-sided design matches the speed of most double-sided drive-thrus and increases flexibility when selecting an optimal location.

The management team is mainly composed of people who have managed several corporate locations. This is why The Human Bean can deliver the expertise and experience needed by franchisees to grow in this business. For over twenty years, the company has operated through a proven business model.

What Might Make The Human Bean a Good Choice?

There are several decisions you have to make as a franchisee before opening a location. Your choice of location and cost, like leasing, will significantly affect the cost of your investment.

The Human Bean offers an option for franchise fee amortization and does not charge a royalty fee like many other franchise companies. The lack of payments and amortization ensures that you are off to a good start with low startup costs. To be part of The Human Bean team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment that, in addition to the franchise fee, will include any other potential startup fees.

How to Open a The Human Bean Franchise

As you decide if you wish to open a The Human Bean franchise, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a franchise would do well in your community. If there are already multiple coffee shops in the area in which you wish to open the franchise, then it may not be the best place to start.

Whether you're looking for a drive-thru coffee shop for sale or want to start from scratch, you'll need to start in the same place. Start your franchise journey by filling out and submitting a franchise application. On this application, you will fill in your personal and financial information, preferred location to open a The Human Bean location, and more.

A The Human Bean franchise representative will carefully review your application. If you qualify to become a The Human Bean franchisee, you will receive a notification of approval from the company. After approval, you will proceed to sign a franchise agreement and begin your journey to success with The Human Bean franchise support team by your side.