The Human BeanSpecialty coffee
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
#87 Ranked #88 last year
- Initial investment
-
$386K - $938K
- Units as of 2022
-
148 66.3% over 3 years
The Human Bean is a leading expresso coffee franchisor that attends to drive-thru customers. The company strives to capitalize on the coffee and beverage market by offering nothing short of premium coffee with unmatched customer service.
The Human Bean was founded in 1998 in Ashland, Oregon. The first location was run by two families who embarked on their espresso dream. Dan and Rhonda Hawkins, together with Tom Casey and his spouse, are the founders. The coffee brand quickly gained traction and became successful. Since beginning to franchise in 2002, The Human Bean has expanded to over 100 locations across the U.S.
Why You May Want to Start a The Human Bean Franchise
The Human Bean franchise rewards its franchisees as much as possible since they do most of the heavy lifting. Franchisees do not work for the company; they instead work as a team with the management to ensure its prosperity.
The Human Bean encourages a single-sided building design with an order station and menu board to increase accuracy. Unlike other coffee franchises, you do not need a double-sided drive-thru design. The Human Bean's single-sided design matches the speed of most double-sided drive-thrus and increases flexibility when selecting an optimal location.
The management team is mainly composed of people who have managed several corporate locations. This is why The Human Bean can deliver the expertise and experience needed by franchisees to grow in this business. For over twenty years, the company has operated through a proven business model.
What Might Make The Human Bean a Good Choice?
There are several decisions you have to make as a franchisee before opening a location. Your choice of location and cost, like leasing, will significantly affect the cost of your investment.
The Human Bean offers an option for franchise fee amortization and does not charge a royalty fee like many other franchise companies. The lack of payments and amortization ensures that you are off to a good start with low startup costs. To be part of The Human Bean team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment that, in addition to the franchise fee, will include any other potential startup fees.
How to Open a The Human Bean Franchise
As you decide if you wish to open a The Human Bean franchise, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a franchise would do well in your community. If there are already multiple coffee shops in the area in which you wish to open the franchise, then it may not be the best place to start.
Whether you're looking for a drive-thru coffee shop for sale or want to start from scratch, you'll need to start in the same place. Start your franchise journey by filling out and submitting a franchise application. On this application, you will fill in your personal and financial information, preferred location to open a The Human Bean location, and more.
A The Human Bean franchise representative will carefully review your application. If you qualify to become a The Human Bean franchisee, you will receive a notification of approval from the company. After approval, you will proceed to sign a franchise agreement and begin your journey to success with The Human Bean franchise support team by your side.
Company Overview
About The Human Bean
- Industry
- Food
- Related Categories
- Coffee, Breakfast/Brunch Restaurants, Food: Quick Service
- Founded
- 1998
- Parent Company
- Casey Hawkins Inc.
- Leadership
- Dan Hawkins and Tom Casey, Founders
- Corporate Address
-
623 Rossanley Dr.
Medford, OR 97501
More from The Human Bean
DRIVE THRU COFFEE FRANCHISE FAMILY
We stand for so much more than a cup of coffee.
Every moment with our franchise partners and customers is an opportunity to inspire authentic human connections - with a bean on top.
Nearly 25 years ago, a duo of husband and wife teams decided they were going to open a stand-alone, drive-thru coffee shop. It wouldn’t be just any business. It would be part of the community, it would be good and do good. They would mirror their own values and hire the kind of people who would make customers feel welcome, the kind of people they wanted their kids to grow up to be.
With a passion for creating happy ‘Human Beans’, the company’s drive-thrus around the U.S. have established a reputation for friendly baristas, high-quality coffee, and innovative flavors. The Human Bean opened its first drive-thru espresso stand in Ashland, Oregon in 1998, and currently supports over 300 locations open or under development in 25 states.
Unlike nearly all other franchises, The Human Bean does not charge royalty fees. Revenues are earned from bulk sales of coffee and other supplies ordered from franchised locations.
The goal is for Human Bean franchisees to enjoy the returns from their investment while receiving the benefits of being part of The Human Bean coffee franchise.
WHAT SETS US APART?
WE OFFER:
Site Development:
- Site Selection Assistance
- Preliminary Site Design
- Building Design and Engineering Assistance
- Modular Building Partnerships
- Development Checklists 6. Equipment Layout
Training:
- Support Center Training
- Technology (POS, App)
- Product and Menu
- Equipment Schedules
- Opening Support Team -On-site Field Team prior to and during store opening
- Operations Manual
- Barista Hiring Assistance
Marketing:
- New Store Opening Plan
- Grand Opening Plan
- Campaign Support
- New Menu Innovation Plan
- Local Store Marketing Materials
- Social Media Content and Reviews Management
- Branding Support - Cups, Merchandise, Apparel, Stickers, Gift Cards and More
FRANCHISE PARTNER TESTIMONIALS
Franchising with The Human Bean from The_Human_Bean on Vimeo.
"A major reason we chose a franchise is the proven business model. I literally knew nothing about the coffee business, but saw The Human Bean's success on paper. We [...] reasoned that with their business model, philosophy, and guidance we could realize success that we wouldn't have if we chose to try to do it on our own."
- Matt Lockhart, Franchise Owner of Laramie Wyoming and Franchise Business Review 2022 Freshman Franchise Rock Star
“It’s all about the people and so I feel like they have that as a core belief in their company. I was actually confused in the very beginning when I found out that The Human Bean did not collect franchise royalties because it’s pretty much an expected norm in the industry. To me, that is a major attraction. If I were somebody looking to franchise and there was a company that did not collect a royalty, I would be knocking on their door immediately.
- Dave Thomason, Franchise Owner in Oregon
“They are the most supportive, even after training, they are there for you every single day for any single question that you have. Any help you need. They will physically come help you.
- Lauren Karcher, Multi Unit Franchise Owner in Oregon
WAYS THE HUMAN BEAN GIVES BACK
Give Back days are part of The Human Bean’s DNA. While serving smiles and coffee each and every day of the year, these special occasions bring awareness to the organizations making a big impact in local communities and coffee-growing regions around the world.
Earth Day
Every Earth Day, all The Human Bean donate the equivalent of one tree for every drink purchased to Trees for the Future. All locations pitch in, making this a nationwide day of giving back to our global community.
Mochas for Men
On a special Friday in June — during Men's Health Month — $1 from every mocha sold at The Human Bean locations around the U.S. are donated to support patients with cancer detection, treatment, and education. All proceeds stay local and support programs of the franchise partners choice.
Food Drive
On a special Friday in August, during the time many food banks run low on food suppliers, $1 from every drink sold at all Human Bean locations are donated to local food banks that support meal programs! Everyone deserves a nutritious meal, no matter the time of year.
Coffee for a Cure
On one very special day in October — during Breast Cancer Awareness Month — 100% of all food an beverage sales from The Human Bean locations all around the country are donated to support patients with mammograms, post-diagnosis care, support, and breast cancer education.
SOURCING AND ROASTING SPECIALTY QUALITY COFFEE
The Human Bean not only sources and roasts specialty grade Arabica coffee, THB is committed to being responsible global citizens through our Farm Friendly Direct program. This program involves paying growers a premium for their coffee, with 100% of that premium going to farm and community projects. The Human Bean is guaranteed a constant and consistent supply of the highest quality coffee while growers and their local communities receive above fair-market pricing and investments into local infrastructure.
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2002 (21 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 33
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
- # of Units
- 148 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a The Human Bean franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $30,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $386,350 - $937,970
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $500,000 - $1,000,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $200,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- $5,000 off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 1%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- The Human Bean has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 80 hours
- Classroom Training
- 40 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterMeetings & ConventionsGrand OpeningLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Ad TemplatesRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 5
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where The Human Bean landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where The Human Bean ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
