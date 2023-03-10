Biggby Coffee
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#272 Ranked #265 last year
Initial investment
$276K - $518K
Units as of 2022
304 26.7% over 3 years
Biggby Coffee was founded in 1994 and began franchising in 1999. Biggby Coffee believes that everyone deserves to feel special. The brand may be strong, like their coffee, and it is a favorite in many communities. 

The atmosphere at Biggby Coffee franchises is welcoming, which may make it a great place for coffee lovers. They mean business and are intent on building relationships. Over time, their baristas may even get to know their clients by name. 

Why You May Want to Start a Biggby Coffee Franchise

The Biggby Coffee founders, Bob Fish, Mary Roszel, and Michael McFall, have extensive experience in the restaurant business. Their experience and knowledge may prove to be critical. As a franchisee, you can expect to gain this same knowledge and experience. The company culture tends to be fun and supportive. You might be given the tools for success, from training to marketing. 

The coffee business can be exciting, and you might benefit from partnering with a company that knows the right stuff. Building good relationships, offering quality products, and being passionate about coffee is what Biggby Coffee is all about.

What Might Make a Biggby Coffee Franchise a Good Choice?

Full details of what it takes to become a franchisee, including the ongoing fees and investment costs, are generally found in the Franchise Disclosure Document. The initial investment is made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. Ongoing fees will include royalty fees, advertising fees, and renewal fees.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. In addition, you should make sure you're financially ready to open a Biggby Coffee. It may be a good idea to speak with an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you have the necessary funds to open a franchise.

If you are big on building relationships and providing great specialty coffees to your clients, you may have found your franchise. The service, warm smiles, and greetings you give your customers may keep them coming back for more.

How Do You Open a Biggby Coffee Franchise?

Would you like to be the result that comes up when people in your location search for "small coffee shops near me?" Biggby Coffee may be your answer. You can open your Biggby Coffee franchise in about six simple steps. 

First, fill out the contact form. After this, a team member might contact you to learn more about you while you learn more about the opportunity. The third step is working on the application process and attending an optional sales seminar. It is typically recommended that you attend since you get more information on maximizing the opportunity. After this, you may then do your research and review the Franchise Disclosure Document. This stage might also provide you with the opportunity to seek more information from current franchisees to guide you on decision-making.

After this, you may proceed with submitting the final Biggby Coffee application. Upon approval of your application, you can then sign your franchise agreement. Now you can enjoy that java!

Company Overview

About Biggby Coffee

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Coffee, Breakfast/Brunch Restaurants
Founded
1994
Parent Company
Global Orange Development LLC
Leadership
Bob Fish and Michael McFall, Co-CEOs
Corporate Address
P.O. Box 710
East Lansing, MI 48826
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1999 (24 years)
# of employees at HQ
108
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
304 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Biggby Coffee franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$20,000
Initial Investment
$276,000 - $517,500
Veteran Incentives
50% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
3%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Biggby Coffee has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
150 hours
Classroom Training
64 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
15
Are exclusive territories available?
No
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Biggby Coffee landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Biggby Coffee ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #272 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Veteran

Ranked #122 in 2022

Top Franchises for Veterans
Food

Ranked #4 in Coffee in 2022

Top Food Franchises

Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
