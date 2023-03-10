Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
#272 Ranked #265 last year
- Initial investment
-
$276K - $518K
- Units as of 2022
-
304 26.7% over 3 years
Biggby Coffee was founded in 1994 and began franchising in 1999. Biggby Coffee believes that everyone deserves to feel special. The brand may be strong, like their coffee, and it is a favorite in many communities.
The atmosphere at Biggby Coffee franchises is welcoming, which may make it a great place for coffee lovers. They mean business and are intent on building relationships. Over time, their baristas may even get to know their clients by name.
Why You May Want to Start a Biggby Coffee Franchise
The Biggby Coffee founders, Bob Fish, Mary Roszel, and Michael McFall, have extensive experience in the restaurant business. Their experience and knowledge may prove to be critical. As a franchisee, you can expect to gain this same knowledge and experience. The company culture tends to be fun and supportive. You might be given the tools for success, from training to marketing.
The coffee business can be exciting, and you might benefit from partnering with a company that knows the right stuff. Building good relationships, offering quality products, and being passionate about coffee is what Biggby Coffee is all about.
What Might Make a Biggby Coffee Franchise a Good Choice?
Full details of what it takes to become a franchisee, including the ongoing fees and investment costs, are generally found in the Franchise Disclosure Document. The initial investment is made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. Ongoing fees will include royalty fees, advertising fees, and renewal fees.
Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. In addition, you should make sure you're financially ready to open a Biggby Coffee. It may be a good idea to speak with an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you have the necessary funds to open a franchise.
If you are big on building relationships and providing great specialty coffees to your clients, you may have found your franchise. The service, warm smiles, and greetings you give your customers may keep them coming back for more.
How Do You Open a Biggby Coffee Franchise?
Would you like to be the result that comes up when people in your location search for "small coffee shops near me?" Biggby Coffee may be your answer. You can open your Biggby Coffee franchise in about six simple steps.
First, fill out the contact form. After this, a team member might contact you to learn more about you while you learn more about the opportunity. The third step is working on the application process and attending an optional sales seminar. It is typically recommended that you attend since you get more information on maximizing the opportunity. After this, you may then do your research and review the Franchise Disclosure Document. This stage might also provide you with the opportunity to seek more information from current franchisees to guide you on decision-making.
After this, you may proceed with submitting the final Biggby Coffee application. Upon approval of your application, you can then sign your franchise agreement. Now you can enjoy that java!
Company Overview
About Biggby Coffee
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 1999 (24 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 108
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming
- # of Units
- 304 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Biggby Coffee franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $20,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $276,000 - $517,500
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Veteran Incentives
- 50% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 6%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 3%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Biggby Coffee has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 150 hours
- Classroom Training
- 64 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- Yes
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 15
- Are exclusive territories available?
- No
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Biggby Coffee landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Biggby Coffee ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
