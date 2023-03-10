Scooter's Coffee
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#59 Ranked #66 last year
Initial investment
$794K - $1.3M
Units as of 2022
467 107.6% over 3 years
Scooter's Coffee started as a dream of Don and Linda Eckles, who believed that people need quality coffee served from convenient locations. With a vision of combining high-quality drinks and speedy service, Scooter's Coffee opened in 1998, with franchising beginning in 2001. 

Scooter's Coffee has built a reputation for delivering "amazing drinks, amazingly fast." Customers can stop at a Scooter's Coffee drive-thru and pick up quality coffee as they begin their day with a smile. Since Scooter's Coffee hit the market, the brand has maintained a solid reputation among customers who depend on its commitments to quality. 

There are hundreds of Scooter’s Coffee franchises throughout the United States. The company is seeking to expand its reach even further, potentially making it an intriguing option for entrepreneurs.

Why You May Want to Start a Scooter's Coffee Franchise

As the name suggests, Scooter's Coffee is where coffee connoisseurs can "scoot in and scoot out" as they enjoy its premium coffee products. In the competitive coffee shop market, Scooter's Coffee may be a brand with a formidable reputation that continues to solidify itself year after year.

Scooter's Coffee may offer a starting point and a brand built on outstanding performance. Opening a Scooter's Coffee franchise could be a strategic move if owning a well-regarded beverage franchise is your dream. 

Scooter's Coffee has been ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 multiple times in recent years. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

What Might Make a Scooter's Coffee Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of the Scooter's Coffee team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

Scooter’s Coffee has partnered with third-party financial lenders that may help qualified franchisees cover the costs of the franchise fee, startup cost, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll. 

How To Open a Scooter's Coffee Franchise

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Scooter's Coffee franchising team questions. 

Setting up a Scooter's Coffee franchise begins when the franchisor and franchisee enter into a legal agreement that allows you to operate a store and use the brand's image and products. A typical franchise agreement runs for ten years. Franchisees may be entitled to renew their agreement if they meet the Scooter's Coffee brand requirements.

For new Scooter's Coffee locations, the brand may offer pre-approved franchise locations tested for viability and demographics. Scooter’s Coffee also may offer exclusive territories, potentially setting up franchisees for success by weighing all factors. Before opening a Scooter's Coffee franchise, a designated manager and at least one principal franchisee must attend training. 

Company Overview

About Scooter's Coffee

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Coffee, Breakfast/Brunch Restaurants
Founded
1998
Parent Company
Boundless Enterprises
Leadership
Todd Graeve, CEO
Corporate Address
11808 Miracle Hills Dr., #400
Omaha, NE 68154
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2001 (22 years)
# of employees at HQ
311
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
467 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Scooter's Coffee franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$40,000
Initial Investment
$794,000 - $1,264,500
Net Worth Requirement
$500,000
Cash Requirement
$200,000
Veteran Incentives
$20,000 credit toward first-year product
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Scooter's Coffee has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
104 hours
Classroom Training
56 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
6
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Scooter's Coffee landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Scooter's Coffee ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #59 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Trending Up

Ranked #55 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises
Veteran

Ranked #54 in 2022

Top Franchises for Veterans
Trending Up

Ranked #41 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises (U.S. & Canada)
Food

Ranked #2 in Coffee in 2022

Top Food Franchises

Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
