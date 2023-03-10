Scooter's Coffee started as a dream of Don and Linda Eckles, who believed that people need quality coffee served from convenient locations. With a vision of combining high-quality drinks and speedy service, Scooter's Coffee opened in 1998, with franchising beginning in 2001.

Scooter's Coffee has built a reputation for delivering "amazing drinks, amazingly fast." Customers can stop at a Scooter's Coffee drive-thru and pick up quality coffee as they begin their day with a smile. Since Scooter's Coffee hit the market, the brand has maintained a solid reputation among customers who depend on its commitments to quality.

There are hundreds of Scooter’s Coffee franchises throughout the United States. The company is seeking to expand its reach even further, potentially making it an intriguing option for entrepreneurs.

Why You May Want to Start a Scooter's Coffee Franchise

As the name suggests, Scooter's Coffee is where coffee connoisseurs can "scoot in and scoot out" as they enjoy its premium coffee products. In the competitive coffee shop market, Scooter's Coffee may be a brand with a formidable reputation that continues to solidify itself year after year.

Scooter's Coffee may offer a starting point and a brand built on outstanding performance. Opening a Scooter's Coffee franchise could be a strategic move if owning a well-regarded beverage franchise is your dream.

Scooter's Coffee has been ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 multiple times in recent years. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

What Might Make a Scooter's Coffee Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of the Scooter's Coffee team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

Scooter’s Coffee has partnered with third-party financial lenders that may help qualified franchisees cover the costs of the franchise fee, startup cost, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll.

How To Open a Scooter's Coffee Franchise

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Scooter's Coffee franchising team questions.

Setting up a Scooter's Coffee franchise begins when the franchisor and franchisee enter into a legal agreement that allows you to operate a store and use the brand's image and products. A typical franchise agreement runs for ten years. Franchisees may be entitled to renew their agreement if they meet the Scooter's Coffee brand requirements.

For new Scooter's Coffee locations, the brand may offer pre-approved franchise locations tested for viability and demographics. Scooter’s Coffee also may offer exclusive territories, potentially setting up franchisees for success by weighing all factors. Before opening a Scooter's Coffee franchise, a designated manager and at least one principal franchisee must attend training.