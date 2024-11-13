Get All Access for $5/mo

McDonald's Popular Holiday Pie Is Back — But Not Everywhere. Find Out Where You Can Get One. The festive dessert, with its custard filling, sugar glaze and rainbow sprinkles, has become a seasonal favorite, drawing crowds to locations offering it.

By Carl Stoffers

Key Takeaways

  • McDonald's brought back a seasonal favorite, the Holiday Pie.
  • The company uses limited-time, region-specific offerings like the Holiday Pie to create anticipation and boost demand.
  • By rotating popular items like the Holiday Pie, McDonald's maintains interest and urgency around its menu.

McDonald's has brought back its popular Holiday Pie for the season, much to the delight of fans who wait all year for the limited-edition treat. This festive dessert, with its custard filling, sugar glaze and rainbow sprinkles, has become a seasonal favorite, drawing crowds to locations offering it. But for those hunting down the Holiday Pie, there's one catch — it's only available in select regions.

"So far spotted at several locations in Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Arkansas and Pennsylvania," influencer Markie Devo said on Instagram. "The pies usually have a slow roll-out, check your app daily. I know NY gets them last. They should be at most participating locations by the end of this week."

First introduced in the 1990s, McDonald's Holiday Pie has gained a devoted following. Each winter, social media lights up with sightings of the colorful pies, adding an element of anticipation as people seek out locations carrying them. The pies, designed to appeal with a festive look and nostalgic flavor, strike a chord with those looking for a seasonal fast-food treat, even if it's only briefly.

For franchisees, these limited-time offerings can serve as a strategic draw during the holidays, driving traffic to stores and boosting engagement on social media as customers share their Holiday Pie finds. Though franchise owners often have little control over which locations get exclusive items, the buzz around these products can lead to increased sales and awareness. Holiday Pies, alongside other seasonal returns, such as the pumpkin spice latte at coffee chains, underscore the power of scarcity to create demand.

This rollout comes shortly after McDonald's reintroduced its Spicy McNuggets — a popular item limited to select stores. By keeping these items exclusive to certain markets, McDonald's taps into consumer FOMO (fear of missing out) and keeps customers coming back to check for new arrivals.

Although some customers express frustration over the limited availability, the strategy reinforces McDonald's approach to maintaining interest and urgency around its menu. For franchisees, it's a reminder that seasonal items can boost foot traffic, even if only a portion of stores have access to them. As the year closes, McDonald's continues to draw on its strengths: fan-favorite items, a bit of exclusivity and a lot of buzz.

Carl Stoffers

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior Business Editor

