The wildly popular menu item is only available for a limited time, but fans are demanding the fast-food giant make it permanent.

McDonald's Spicy Chicken McNuggets have returned for a limited time, sparking excitement — and a bit of frustration — among devoted fans. Initially introduced in 2020 and returned briefly each year since, the spicy nuggets quickly became a hit, offering a bolder, peppery kick compared to the classic McNugget.

The response to the return has been swift and vocal, with social media lighting up with reactions from excited customers. Platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram have been flooded with posts from fans celebrating the nuggets' November 4 return. Many fans are calling on McDonald's to make the Spicy Chicken McNuggets a permanent fixture, arguing that the added heat and unique flavor fill a void in the menu that classic nuggets just can't.

For McDonald's, this pattern of reintroducing fan-favorite items like the Spicy Chicken McNuggets as limited-time offers has a clear benefit: It drives customer enthusiasm and keeps fans eagerly awaiting the next re-release. The tactic is similar to McDonald's strategy with items like the McRib, which it also brings back sporadically, creating a sense of urgency that drives foot traffic. However, for some fans, this limited-time approach feels more like a tease than a treat, especially as demand for these items seems consistently high.

The ongoing demand for Spicy Chicken McNuggets demonstrates how much weight these fan-favorite items carry. Although McDonald's hasn't yet indicated if it will consider a permanent spot for the product, the strong feedback from customers suggests there's a real appetite for it. For now, fans are making the most of the spicy return and hoping McDonald's might keep the nuggets on the menu for good.

Read More: Delish