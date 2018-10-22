Dale Carnegie Training
Workplace training and development
Founded
1912
Franchising Since
2000 (18 Years)
Corporate Address
58 S. Service Rd.
Melville, NY 11747
CEO
Joe Hart
Initial Investment ⓘ
$52,200 - $226,500
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$500,000 - $1,000,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$50,000 - $200,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$10,000 - $50,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
12%
Ad Royalty Fee
3%
Dale Carnegie Training has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Veteran Incentives
50% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
As needed
Classroom Training:
52 hours