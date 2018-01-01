Haagen-Dazs
Ice Cream
Free Cone Day Alert: Häagen-Dazs Is Giving Away Ice Cream Tomorrow
Get a free kiddie ice cream at Häagen-Dazs on May 12, with new artisan flavors Chocolate Caramelized Oat and Banana Rum Jam.
