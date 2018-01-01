Health-care Costs
Health Care
You Can Cut Employee Health Insurance Costs the Same Way Big Companies Do
The biggest corporations directly pay for many healthcare services. There are ways small companies can do the same.
More From This Topic
Health Care
6 Hacks for Taking Control of Your Healthcare Costs
Healthcare is a business, We need to be smart, savvy, informed shoppers.
Health
Is This the Biggest Advancement in Diabetes Management Since the Insulin Pump?
A well-designed printing process can help low-income diabetics get the care they need.
Health Insurance
Companies Gain Competitive Advantage by Improving Employee Health
Encouraging employee wellness turns out to be one of the best productivity investments companies can make.
Health-care Costs
4 Alternatives to Offering Paid Healthcare Benefits
Boosting pay and offering more attractive alternative benefits could help companies deal with ever-rising health insurance premiums.
Affordable Care Act
What the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act Means for Entrepreneurs
As delays continue to plague Obamacare, entrepreneurs are left with a mixed bag of consequences for their businesses.
Growth Strategies
White House to Delay Health-Care Marketplace Options for Small Businesses
The Obama Administration has proposed a change in the deadline for states to have multiple health-insurance exchange options available for small-business owners.
Growth Strategies
Love Obamacare? Get Ready for More Health-Care Legislation
Most Americans don't like the 'market solution' to the problem of escalating health-insurance costs. The best option for employers and employees alike is to push for government policies that lower the cost of care.
Finance
Four Ways to Write Off Health-Care Expenses
Accountant Mark Kohler discusses four options for taking advantage of this write-off.
Growth Strategies
Without the Health Law, Reforms Could Stick
Even if you expect the Supreme Court to repeal the health-care law next week, many of the reforms already in effect won't likely go away, say insurance experts.
Finance
How to Save Money With the Small Business Health-Care Tax Credit
Accountant Mark Kohler explains the three rules for how to maximize this credit.