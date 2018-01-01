HomeAway
Travel Businesses
How Two 'Old School' Travel Platforms are Beating Airbnb
Original vacation rental marketplaces are thriving by sticking to what they do best.
More From This Topic
Entrepreneurs
HomeAway Co-founder on Making Acquisitions
In this 'Trep Talk Extra, Brian Sharples explains how he improved the transition process after buying multiple companies.
Entrepreneurs
HomeAway Co-founder on Risks and Rewards of Super Bowl Ads
In this 'Trep Talk Extra, Brian Sharples shares lessons learned when his company gambled big on Super Bowl commercials.
Entrepreneurs
HomeAway Co-founder on Curiosity, Influence and Rejection
Brian Sharples shares his personal story in 'Trep Talk, and offers advice on how young 'treps can handle startup challenges.