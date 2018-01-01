Hurdlr

Hurdlr is a smart mobile app for independent workers, freelancers, and solopreneurs to seamlessly manage their "business" finances in seconds. Not days, hours or even minutes. The app tracks all of your income streams, expenses, and tax deductions in real-time, on the go — saving you valuable time and maximizing your profit.

How Two 'Old School' Travel Platforms are Beating Airbnb
Travel Businesses

How Two 'Old School' Travel Platforms are Beating Airbnb

Original vacation rental marketplaces are thriving by sticking to what they do best.
8 min read
How 3 Top On-Demand Companies are Redefining the Industry
Gig Economy

How 3 Top On-Demand Companies are Redefining the Industry

Market leaders are using these strategies to stay ahead of the competition.
5 min read
Dave Ramsey's 5 Budgeting Tips for Small-Business Owners
Budgeting

Dave Ramsey's 5 Budgeting Tips for Small-Business Owners

America's foremost personal finance guru weighs in on small-business budgeting.
5 min read
3 Profit Hacks From Top Tax Experts
Tax Tips

3 Profit Hacks From Top Tax Experts

Small-business tax experts share their best hacks to grow your bottom line.
6 min read
How the Top Freelance Marketplaces Grow Your 'Side Hustle' Profit
Side Hustle

How the Top Freelance Marketplaces Grow Your 'Side Hustle' Profit

Learn what two top executives say about increasing your bottom line.
4 min read
4 Toxic Habits that Keep 'Wantrepreneurs' Down
Habits

4 Toxic Habits that Keep 'Wantrepreneurs' Down

Most never make the leap. Are you different?
6 min read
Avoid These Money Mistakes That Could Have You Losing Thousands of Dollars Overnight
Finance

Avoid These Money Mistakes That Could Have You Losing Thousands of Dollars Overnight

Learn how you can avoid this from happening to you.
6 min read
How to Instantly Increase Your Income by 20%
Income Growth

How to Instantly Increase Your Income by 20%

You should always focus in bringing in more clients, but don't neglect your finances and taxes.
6 min read
The Top 28 Marketing Podcasts for Entrepreneurs
Marketing

The Top 28 Marketing Podcasts for Entrepreneurs

Learn everything you need to know about marketing, growth and entrepreneurship.
8 min read
6 Sales Tips Every Entrepreneur Should Follow Today
Ready for Anything

6 Sales Tips Every Entrepreneur Should Follow Today

Sales is about persistence and repetition which is why most people fail.
4 min read
7 Marketing Lessons You Can Learn From an Unlikely Source
Marketing

7 Marketing Lessons You Can Learn From an Unlikely Source

Thought leaders from this industry share insights into how virtually anyone can build a sizable following and generate real results.
5 min read
4 Habits of Highly Profitable Entrepreneurs
Success Strategies

4 Habits of Highly Profitable Entrepreneurs

Being profitable doesn't come easy, though from the outside, it may seem that way.
4 min read
How These 9 Top Sales Influencers Crush The Competition
Ready for Anything

How These 9 Top Sales Influencers Crush The Competition

16,450+ books on sales condensed into nine tips.
7 min read
Trump's Tax Plan: The Top 3 Things You Need To Know
Taxes

Trump's Tax Plan: The Top 3 Things You Need To Know

Many are wondering what changes President Trump will make now that he's been officially sworn into office.
4 min read
How to Propel Your Speaking Career
Public Speaking

How to Propel Your Speaking Career

Six tips from expert speakers.
8 min read
