Ralph Waldo Emerson once said, "If we encounter a man of rare intellect, we should ask him what books he reads."

Like books, podcasts tell a story and convey ideas – except podcasts can carry the most up-to-date information available. In other words, they can be an invaluable tool for entrepreneurs like you.

If you want to get ahead of your competition, make sure you subscribe to a few of these podcasts to keep your skills sharp.

Here are our some of our favorite marketing podcasts you should subscribe to.

A hugely successful entrepreneurial podcast hosted by serial entrepreneur and author Chris Drucker, Youpreneur focuses on honing your business to play to your individual skills and strengths.

Based in the Phillippines, successful freelancer Marv de Leon shares proven strategies to start or grow a freelancing business based on your own skills and leave the corporate rat race behind.

With actionable advice and strategies, host RJ McCollam shares with his listeners how to go from idea to execution as a freelancer.

A former web designer turned network marketer and entrepreneur, host Michael O'Neal and his guests discuss the path to independence as a solopreneur.

Host Sean Blanda sits down with leading makers, thinkers and entrepreneurs for a deep dive into what makes their creative process tick.

One of the hottest new marketing podcasts out there, Jay Acunzo sails Unthinkable through the murky waters of content marketing and how entrepreneurs can create truly interesting and valuable content without falling prey to "hacks" and shortcuts.

Successful author and thinker Todd Henry shares the most effective practices of entrepreneurs, creators and doers that will help stimulate your creative process. By rethinking your daily activities and goals, the objective is to enable listeners to "generate brilliant ideas on demand."

Host Loz James, a self-proclaimed "content champion," shares in each show essential strategies, tactics and tools to help you "punch above your weight online." The show discusses step-by-step techniques you can start using right now to become a content champion in your own business.

Hosted by real-life marketing experts Adam Franklin and Toby Jenkins who authored a book of the same name, their guests discuss their failures and reveal the truth about what really works on the web.

The Sophisticated Marketer's Podcast is hosted by Jason Miller, senior content marketing manager at LinkedIn Marketing Solutions, where he leads global content. Every two weeks, Miller interviews marketing powerhouses from around the globe to bring you bleeding-edge insights. He tackles the latest trends and topics that matter most to marketers and ties it all together with his unique rock 'n' roll flare. No fluff or frills, just real marketers talking about what matters most.

This weekly podcast features in-depth interviews with smart marketers from all walks of life. Hosted by MarketingProfs, this 30-minute weekly podcast delivers actionable insights and real advice to help you market smarter.

Content Inc. is a weekly, short-form podcast designed to teach you one key lesson each episode. Perhaps you have a dream to start your own business. Or maybe the entrepreneur in you is ready to shine within your organization. Host Joe Pulizzi shares his personal stories, life lessons and content marketing advice to help you grow your audience.

Boldly claiming to be the "world's most entertaining marketing podcast," The Marketing Companion claims to bring laugh-out-loud comedy, "celebrity" guest appearances and cutting-edge marketing insights each episode. Hosts Mark Schaefer and Tom Webster combine to bring expertise and commentary which has attracted thousands of subscribers.

Mirum President, Mitch Joel, brings you digital insights and media hacking insights and provocation from his "always on/always" connected world.

The Agents of Change Podcast interviews leading marketers from around the globe to get their insider tips and tricks on SEO, social media and mobile marketing.

Social Pros is one of the most popular marketing podcasts, and was recently named the best podcast at the Content Marketing Awards. Listen for real insight on the real people doing real work in social media. You get the inside stories and behind-the-scenes secrets about how companies like Ford, Dell, IBM, ESPN and dozens more staff, operate and measure their social-media programs.

This podcast discusses content marketing stories in the news each week and how they impact the industry. The hosts also go on one-minute "rants and raves" on issues in the content marketing landscape.

Host Seth Price runs this "almost weekly" podcast that helps you "build your brand, grow your tribe and make the register ring."

The BeanCast marketing podcast is the "best marketing podcast anywhere," featuring host Bob Knorpp and a range of advertising experts from around the world.

Based on the book of the same name, this podcast covers simple, effective and affordable small-business marketing strategies.

Content Warfare help brands and businesses find their audience, tell their story and win the battle for attention online. Host Ryan Hanley helps you create content that converts each episode.

Marketing Over Coffee is audio on demand that covers both classic and new marketing. Hosts John J. Wall and Christopher S. Penn record the show in a local coffee shop every week and publish the show on Thursday mornings. Each show is about 20 minutes long and covers marketing tips and tricks in a casual conversation format.

ConversionCast is a podcast focused on getting to the heart of marketing analytics and metrics. In each episode, the hosts discuss real-life case studies from marketers who are already deep in the marketing trenches. Highly respected marketers share one tactic that they've employed to increase their numbers. They'll give you the hard data of their before and after results – while showing you tactics that you can apply after listening to each episode.

SocialZoomFactor is a social media marketing, branding, business and lifestyle podcast created for you – the business and marketing leader at companies ranging from startups to enterprise organizations. Host Pam Moore cranks out a new episode five days a week. Each episode brings you actionable tactics and strategies you can implement today for real business results. Host Pam Moore is CEO and founder of Marketing Nutz and was ranked as a Top 10 Social Media Power Influencer by Forbes.

Copyblogger FM is a short-form broadcast hosted by Sonia Simone. Each week, she and a cast of rotating experts analyze the week in content marketing, copywriting, email marketing, conversion optimization, mindset and much more.

Author and online entrepreneur Amy Porterfield shows you exactly how to monetize your online marketing and blogging efforts using her own tested, actionable lead generation strategies – so you can successfully launch and promote a new program, grow your email list, get more leads, build your authority, turn your customers into raving advocates or simply find the time to enhance your social media and content marketing.

A weekly talk show for those who want to make a "dent in the universe" and make a living following your passion. The hosts cover business essentials, productivity, motivation, growing an audience, marketing, self employment advice and work-life balance.

One of two podcasts run by website Social Media Examiner, this show covers stories and does expert interviews from leading social media marketing pros in a weekly 45-minute podcast. Discover how successful businesses employ social media, learn new strategies and tactics, and gain actionable tips to improve your social media marketing.

Tap into some of these amazing resources during your downtime and watch your marketing expertise effortlessly increase.

