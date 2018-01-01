Hours

Your Workplace Stress Is Killing You
Stress

Your Workplace Stress Is Killing You

According to a new study, our offices may be chipping years off our lives.
Lisa Evans | 3 min read
This Timeline Explains How the 40-Hour Workweek Came About
History

This Timeline Explains How the 40-Hour Workweek Came About

The fight for an eight-hour workday began in 1866 and ended in 1940.
Shana Lebowitz | 4 min read
9 in 10 Surveyed Choose Entrepreneurship, Despite the Sacrifices (Infographic)
Work Habits

9 in 10 Surveyed Choose Entrepreneurship, Despite the Sacrifices (Infographic)

A new study explains why business owners think the extra time and energy is worth it.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 2 min read
Running Late? Google Maps Can Tell You If You'll Miss Closing Time.
Google Maps

Running Late? Google Maps Can Tell You If You'll Miss Closing Time.

If your destination will likely be closed by the time you arrive, you'll get a notification telling you as much.
Laura Entis | 2 min read
Why the CEO Should Be the First in and Last Out
Long Hours

Why the CEO Should Be the First in and Last Out

It's your company. You can't expect anyone to work harder than you do.
Sheldon Yellen | 4 min read
The Average American Works 47 Hours Per Week, Gallup Finds
Work-Life Balance

The Average American Works 47 Hours Per Week, Gallup Finds

Forget 9 to 5: Eighteen percent of full-time employees work more than 60 hours per week, according to the analytics company's latest Work and Education Survey.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
France's New Economics Minister Proposes Increase on 35-Hour Workweeks
Work-Life Balance

France's New Economics Minister Proposes Increase on 35-Hour Workweeks

Days prior to taking office, Emmanuel Macron suggested that unions should vote on certain 'exceptions' to a long-running and controversial French law.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
One of the World's Richest Men Wants a Three-Day Workweek
Work-Life Balance

One of the World's Richest Men Wants a Three-Day Workweek

Speaking at a business conference in Paraguay, Mexican telecommunications billionaire Carlos Slim called for a 'radical overhaul' of the traditional workweek paradigm.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
Sweden's Six-Hour Workday Experiment Officially Kicks Off Tomorrow
Work-Life Balance

Sweden's Six-Hour Workday Experiment Officially Kicks Off Tomorrow

The year-long initiative seeks to determine whether reducing hours leads to increased productivity and fewer sick days.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
The Median Income of an Uber Driver in NYC Is Nearly $100,000
Salary

The Median Income of an Uber Driver in NYC Is Nearly $100,000

Uber published some staggering figures on its company blog about how much money its drivers make.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
