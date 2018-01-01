Hours
Flexibility
Here's How to Negotiate Flexible Work Hours
The traditional nine-to-five, Monday-through-Friday schedule does not work for everyone anymore.
More From This Topic
Stress
Your Workplace Stress Is Killing You
According to a new study, our offices may be chipping years off our lives.
History
This Timeline Explains How the 40-Hour Workweek Came About
The fight for an eight-hour workday began in 1866 and ended in 1940.
Work Habits
9 in 10 Surveyed Choose Entrepreneurship, Despite the Sacrifices (Infographic)
A new study explains why business owners think the extra time and energy is worth it.
Google Maps
Running Late? Google Maps Can Tell You If You'll Miss Closing Time.
If your destination will likely be closed by the time you arrive, you'll get a notification telling you as much.
Long Hours
Why the CEO Should Be the First in and Last Out
It's your company. You can't expect anyone to work harder than you do.
Work-Life Balance
The Average American Works 47 Hours Per Week, Gallup Finds
Forget 9 to 5: Eighteen percent of full-time employees work more than 60 hours per week, according to the analytics company's latest Work and Education Survey.
Work-Life Balance
France's New Economics Minister Proposes Increase on 35-Hour Workweeks
Days prior to taking office, Emmanuel Macron suggested that unions should vote on certain 'exceptions' to a long-running and controversial French law.
Work-Life Balance
One of the World's Richest Men Wants a Three-Day Workweek
Speaking at a business conference in Paraguay, Mexican telecommunications billionaire Carlos Slim called for a 'radical overhaul' of the traditional workweek paradigm.
Work-Life Balance
Sweden's Six-Hour Workday Experiment Officially Kicks Off Tomorrow
The year-long initiative seeks to determine whether reducing hours leads to increased productivity and fewer sick days.
Salary
The Median Income of an Uber Driver in NYC Is Nearly $100,000
Uber published some staggering figures on its company blog about how much money its drivers make.