Learning From Past Mistakes, Netflix Takes New Approach to Price Hikes
When Netflix raised its subscription prices two years ago, users rebelled. This time, the company is doing it differently.
Laura Entis | 3 min read
Quiznos Is Bankrupt, But It Made an Awesome 'House of Thrones' Mashup
The bankrupt sandwich chain attempts to tap into the television zeitgeist in an ad that combines characters from cult TV shows 'Game of Thrones' and 'House of Cards.'
Kate Taylor | 1 min read
Chipotle's New Series Feels Like House of Cards, But Without the Good Parts
Chipotle premiered the first episode of its comedy series Farmed and Dangerous this Monday on Hulu.
Kate Taylor | 5 min read
