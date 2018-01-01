House of Cards
Movies
Why Actress Robin Wright's Favorite Role May Just Be Entrepreneur
The 'House of Cards' actress relishes her evil character, but her heart is in the war-torn nation of Congo.
More From This Topic
Netflix
Learning From Past Mistakes, Netflix Takes New Approach to Price Hikes
When Netflix raised its subscription prices two years ago, users rebelled. This time, the company is doing it differently.
Quiznos
Quiznos Is Bankrupt, But It Made an Awesome 'House of Thrones' Mashup
The bankrupt sandwich chain attempts to tap into the television zeitgeist in an ad that combines characters from cult TV shows 'Game of Thrones' and 'House of Cards.'
Marketing
Chipotle's New Series Feels Like House of Cards, But Without the Good Parts
Chipotle premiered the first episode of its comedy series Farmed and Dangerous this Monday on Hulu.