Joan Oleck is an associate contributors editor at Entrepreneur. She has previously worked for Business Week, Newsday and the trade magazine Restaurant Business, where a cover story she wrote won the Jesse Neal Award.

Holiday Gift? Forget the Jewelry or SmartTV. Instead, Give the Gift of Cannabis.

This cannabis gift guide details some of the many new THC- and CBD-infused choices available.
7 min read
Too Much Sleep Can Kill You, Scientists Say
Routinely sleeping more than six to eight hours a night ups your risk of a cardiovascular problem or even death, says a new European study.
3 min read
This Brooklyn Entrepreneur Was Shaken to Her Core by Nepal's Devastating Earthquake and Did Something Incredible

How a jewelry designer poured her passion into reviving devastated communities with new entrepreneurial projects.
8 min read
These Entrepreneurs Were Even More Energetic Than Usual: They Were at the New York Coffee Festival!
CBD syrup, highly caffeinated beans, slick machines and latte art were on display at the annual event.
9 min read
This Woman's Got Power: The Cast of 'Madam Secretary' Discusses What She Does With It

A panel at the Tribeca TV Festival discussed how a fictional character shows 'what could be' in the world of politics and diplomacy.
7 min read
Better Business Writing and Grammar, Lesson 2: 'Danglers' and 3 Common Writing Errors
Do you commit errors, including fragments, run-ons and nonparallel construction? Here's how to stop.
7 min read
'Shark Tank' Stars Dissect Their Show's Popularity on the Eve of Its 10th Season
Kevin O'Leary (a.k.a. 'Mr. Wonderful') said he was induced to join the show when an executive told him, 'We're looking for an asshole.'
8 min read
How Women Entrepreneurs Can Help Their Daughters Follow in Their Footsteps

Whether it's startup skills or leadership skills you're helping your little girl to acquire, here are the resources to turn to.
8 min read
Can a 'Heartstrings' Approach Help Make Marijuana More Acceptable to Voters?

The new documentary '#LegalizeIt' aims to find out.
8 min read
Plans to Sell a 'Witch Kit' Spelled Trouble for Sephora
Before your company makes light of witches for Halloween, consider this: They're a real thing. And they don't ride broomsticks.
3 min read
Become a Better Business Writer in 2 Easy Steps -- a No-Tears Guide
A new series on good writing, starting with some of those annoying grammar rules you should have learned in high school -- but didn't.
8 min read
Geoffrey Owens Never Deserved What He Got. Job-Shaming Is Just Plain Tacky.
When your family is counting on you in down times, you do what you gotta do.
5 min read
From Indian Country Comes Word: 'Native Business' Wants to Empower Native Entrepreneurship
Entrepreneurship means much more there than casinos and tribal gift shops. Just ask Gary and Carmen Davis.
14 min read
Children, Canines or Felines Interrupting Your Interview? 4 Pros Demonstrate How to Keep Your Cool.
Social media is all over several hilarious interruptions during recent TV news shows. Here's how the 'victims' handled it.
3 min read
'Summer Camp' Has Moved Beyond Campfires and Crafts. Now, There's 'Camp CEO.'
Each summer, Girl Scouts of America councils host camp programs designed to familiarize teen girls with the foundations of entrepreneurship.
9 min read
