How to Be a Millionaire

More From This Topic

4 Bad Money Habits That Have Left Millionaires Broke
building wealth

4 Bad Money Habits That Have Left Millionaires Broke

The fundamental mistake newly-rich people often make is to think they have so much money they can't blow it all.
John Rampton | 5 min read
The 6 Attributes Shared by Young Millionaires
Young Millionaires

The 6 Attributes Shared by Young Millionaires

The immense opportunities of entrepreneurship are fully realized by few but the traits that power their success can be cultivated by everyone.
Peter Voogd | 6 min read
20 Signs You're Destined to Become a Millionaire
How to Become a Millionaire

20 Signs You're Destined to Become a Millionaire

You don't have to be brilliant but you do need to be consistently smart.
John Rampton | 9 min read
8 Ways to Save $1 Million Dollars Before You Retire
How to Become a Millionaire

8 Ways to Save $1 Million Dollars Before You Retire

Start saving when you are young and never stop hunting for bargains regardless of how much money you have.
John Rampton | 6 min read
How to Become an Instagram Millionaire
How to Be a Millionaire

How to Become an Instagram Millionaire

Believe it. You can make some serious cash through the social media platform.
Lindsay Friedman | 6 min read
10 Business Leaders Share Hard-Earned Productivity Hacks
Productivity

10 Business Leaders Share Hard-Earned Productivity Hacks

Here are some million-dollar tips from some wildly successful entrepreneurs to get your productivity on point.
Lindsay Friedman | 5 min read
The 4 Golden Rules of Millionaire Time Management
Ready for Anything

The 4 Golden Rules of Millionaire Time Management

The less time you squander, the more money you'll have to invest.
Ben Simkin | 5 min read
5 Things Millionaires Do That Most People Don't
Wealth

5 Things Millionaires Do That Most People Don't

Hard work and focus have more to do with acquiring wealth than anything else.
Timothy Sykes | 5 min read
9 Success Habits of Wealthy People That Cost Nothing
Habits

9 Success Habits of Wealthy People That Cost Nothing

Money isn't everything but lack of money is a lame excuse for a lot things.
John Rampton | 4 min read
7 Timeless Lessons About Getting Rich From a Book Your Grandparents Read
Personal Finance

7 Timeless Lessons About Getting Rich From a Book Your Grandparents Read

The Richest Man in Babylon may have been about a merchant in ancient times, but the wisdom still applies today.
Brandon Turner | 8 min read

There’s a wealth of avenues and advice associated with how to be a millionaire. Millionaire status can be achieved through owning a franchise, investing in real estate or starting a business -- just to name a few ways.

Some common themes that emerge from millionaires who are asked for advice is that making a million dollars doesn’t happen overnight, and it requires consistent hard work and good habits.

Other “how to become a millionaire” tips:

  • Save money to invest, not just for the sake of saving.
  • Get a millionaire mentor.
  • Develop one thing you do better than everyone else.
  • Decide on goals to measure progress.
  • Create routines that ensure progress on those goals.
  • Live below your means.
  • Create multiple flows of income.
Some helpful articles related to how to be a millionaire are “8 Slow, Difficult Steps to Become a Millionaire” and “4 Reasons Why You'll Never Be a Millionaire, and How You Can Change That.”

 

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.