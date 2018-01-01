How to Manage Time

More From This Topic

8 Essential Time-Saving Tools Every Online Entrepreneur Needs
Ready for Anything

8 Essential Time-Saving Tools Every Online Entrepreneur Needs

Wrike, DrumUp, Rignite and more: There are apps and software programs out there to relieve your time crunch.
Pooja Lohana | 7 min read
7 Tips for Managing Your Schedule Like a Pro
Ready for Anything

7 Tips for Managing Your Schedule Like a Pro

Effectively use your calendar to save time and free yourself from stress.
Alex Iskold | 7 min read
The One Productivity Hack Every Entrepreneur Needs to Incorporate
Ready for Anything

The One Productivity Hack Every Entrepreneur Needs to Incorporate

How following the "do/build" model of work made me a more productive leader.
David Saef | 4 min read
5 Tools That Can Eliminate Inefficiencies and Free Up Your Time
Ready for Anything

5 Tools That Can Eliminate Inefficiencies and Free Up Your Time

Some activities, such as payroll and human resources, take away time from the things that will actually grow your business.
Eric Siu | 4 min read
3 Strategies to Maximize Your Time
Ready for Anything

3 Strategies to Maximize Your Time

The secret to managing your time effectively is knowing what you want to do and when you will do it.
Jeff Boss | 3 min read
Time Management Is Really Life Management
Ready for Anything

Time Management Is Really Life Management

Do you often find yourself run down by your daily workload or overwhelmed by the complexity of projects and tasks in your life?
Matt Mayberry | 4 min read
6 Ways to Better Manage Your Focus and Improve Your Productivity
Productivity

6 Ways to Better Manage Your Focus and Improve Your Productivity

Being 'in the zone' all the time is tiresome. The brain, just like any muscle, gets tired the more it's used.
Jeff Boss | 4 min read
4 Tips to Better Manage Your Email Inbox
Ready for Anything

4 Tips to Better Manage Your Email Inbox

Mastering effective digital correspondence is a winnowing game. Here's how to be a winner.
Jacqueline Whitmore | 5 min read
5 Bad Email Habits That Waste Your Time
Ready for Anything

5 Bad Email Habits That Waste Your Time

Email was a huge time saver, when it was new, but too often now managing the deluge is a costly distraction.
Alice Default | 5 min read
The New Era of Time Management
Ready for Anything

The New Era of Time Management

We used to focus on efficiency and prioritization. Now it's all about multiplying time.
Matt Mayberry | 4 min read

How to manage time can be one of your most precious skills in business. Effective time management involves planning the amount of time you spend on all of the tasks of running a business -- and your personal life -- to get things done in the most effective and productive manner. Some of the elements of effective time management include creating a productive environment, setting of priorities and reducing distractions.

Here are some tools and tips for effective time management:

  1. Don’t touch things twice. As soon as something gets your attention, deal with it.

  2. Get ready for next the day before leaving work so you understand what you’ve accomplished today and what you have to do tomorrow.

  3. Don’t procrastinate. Deal with the most dreaded item on your to-do list first.

  4. Discern between the urgent and the non-urgent tasks.  

  5. Stick to the schedule during meetings.

  6. Say no to new commitments to honor your existing commitments. You can avoid stress and burnout this way.

  7. Check email at designated times.

  8. Don’t multitask. Multitasking can reduce your performance and be a productivity drain.

  9. Go off the grid. If you’re constantly getting interrupted, give a point person your contact information in case of an emergency and focus on completing your job.

  10. Delegate.

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.