huggies
3-D Printing
3-D Printed Ultrasound Lets Blind Mother-to-Be Meet Her Unborn Baby (VIDEO)
'I am very happy to meet Murilo before he's born,' says Brazil native Tatiana Guerra, who lost her sight at age 17.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.