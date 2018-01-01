Geoff Weiss

Geoff Weiss

Former Staff Writer
Geoff Weiss is a former staff writer at Entrepreneur.com.

Uber

Uber's New Logo Aims to Showcase Its 'Human Side'

Roughly speaking, it's a square inside of a circle.
2 min read
Competition

Food Fight: Aretha Franklin Is Launching a Line of Comfort Cuisine to Rival Patti LaBelle's Pies

'Miss Patti gon' have to move that pie to the side,' said Franklin, who added she has never tried LaBelle's famous sweet potato pie.
2 min read
Dan Price

Gravity Payments' Processing Practices Questioned

The company's coding practices could potentially result in fines for small businesses that use Gravity as a payment processor, according to citizen journalist Doug Forbes.
4 min read
Facebook

Facebook Launches Periscope Challenger for iPhone Users Nationwide

The move could bolster the 100 million hours of video users already consume daily on Facebook.
2 min read
Facebook

Facebook May Have a Ridesharing Service in the Works

A just-published patent outlines a system that would allow users to carpool to events.
2 min read
Theranos

Walgreens Pumps the Brakes on Theranos Partnership Amid Problematic Lab Audit

After one of Theranos' labs was found to pose immediate jeopardy to patient safety, Walgreens has ordered that no blood tests be analyzed there.
3 min read
Advertising

A Small Coffee Company Just Won a Free Commercial at This Year's Super Bowl

Death Wish Coffee Company succeeds GoldieBlox as the second winner of Intuit's 'Small Business Big Game' contest.
3 min read
Streaming

Extreme Streaming: You Can Now Host a Periscope Broadcast Directly From Your GoPro

However, the capability is only available on iPhones and certain GoPro devices.
2 min read
Crowdfunding

How to Choose the Right Crowdfunding Model for Your Business

It depends on your startup's life cycle, says crowdfunding expert Sally Outlaw.
1 min read
Airbnb

Airbnb Deletes Listing for $200 Igloo Constructed During Winter Storm Jonas

'Unfortunately, your igloo, while very well constructed, has failed to meet our occupancy standards,' the company told the structure's creator.
3 min read
Second Acts

Bedding With a Masculine Bent? This Founder Wants to Reinvent a Category for Men -- Again.

The Tie Bar founder Greg Shugar is hoping to strike lightning twice with his latest upstart, Thread Experiment.
6 min read
Theranos

Report: Federal Regulators Find 'Serious Deficiencies' at Theranos' California Lab Facility

The findings could lead to Theranos' suspension from the Medicare program.
3 min read
Travel

From Chihuahuas to Ninja Climbing Claws: The 5 Wackiest Items Confiscated by TSA in 2015

The Transportation Security Administration says it had a busy year in 2015.
4 min read
Crowdfunding

These Are the Models That Dominate Today's Multibillion-Dollar Crowdfunding Market

Crowdfunding has been around for over 100 years, says expert Sally Outlaw, and it's here to stay.
1 min read
Dan Price

Dan Price's Ex-Wife Stands By Domestic-Abuse Allegations in Latest Blog Post

A TEDx talk containing allegations that Kristie Colón had been abused at Price's hand was deleted by the University of Kentucky last month.
3 min read
