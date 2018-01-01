Geoff Weiss

Uber
Uber's New Logo Aims to Showcase Its 'Human Side'
Roughly speaking, it's a square inside of a circle.
Competition
Food Fight: Aretha Franklin Is Launching a Line of Comfort Cuisine to Rival Patti LaBelle's Pies
'Miss Patti gon' have to move that pie to the side,' said Franklin, who added she has never tried LaBelle's famous sweet potato pie.
Dan Price
Gravity Payments' Processing Practices Questioned
The company's coding practices could potentially result in fines for small businesses that use Gravity as a payment processor, according to citizen journalist Doug Forbes.
Facebook Launches Periscope Challenger for iPhone Users Nationwide
The move could bolster the 100 million hours of video users already consume daily on Facebook.
Facebook May Have a Ridesharing Service in the Works
A just-published patent outlines a system that would allow users to carpool to events.
Theranos
Walgreens Pumps the Brakes on Theranos Partnership Amid Problematic Lab Audit
After one of Theranos' labs was found to pose immediate jeopardy to patient safety, Walgreens has ordered that no blood tests be analyzed there.
Advertising
A Small Coffee Company Just Won a Free Commercial at This Year's Super Bowl
Death Wish Coffee Company succeeds GoldieBlox as the second winner of Intuit's 'Small Business Big Game' contest.
Streaming
Extreme Streaming: You Can Now Host a Periscope Broadcast Directly From Your GoPro
However, the capability is only available on iPhones and certain GoPro devices.
Crowdfunding
How to Choose the Right Crowdfunding Model for Your Business
It depends on your startup's life cycle, says crowdfunding expert Sally Outlaw.
Airbnb
Airbnb Deletes Listing for $200 Igloo Constructed During Winter Storm Jonas
'Unfortunately, your igloo, while very well constructed, has failed to meet our occupancy standards,' the company told the structure's creator.
Second Acts
Bedding With a Masculine Bent? This Founder Wants to Reinvent a Category for Men -- Again.
The Tie Bar founder Greg Shugar is hoping to strike lightning twice with his latest upstart, Thread Experiment.
Theranos
Report: Federal Regulators Find 'Serious Deficiencies' at Theranos' California Lab Facility
The findings could lead to Theranos' suspension from the Medicare program.
Travel
From Chihuahuas to Ninja Climbing Claws: The 5 Wackiest Items Confiscated by TSA in 2015
The Transportation Security Administration says it had a busy year in 2015.
Crowdfunding
These Are the Models That Dominate Today's Multibillion-Dollar Crowdfunding Market
Crowdfunding has been around for over 100 years, says expert Sally Outlaw, and it's here to stay.
Dan Price
Dan Price's Ex-Wife Stands By Domestic-Abuse Allegations in Latest Blog Post
A TEDx talk containing allegations that Kristie Colón had been abused at Price's hand was deleted by the University of Kentucky last month.