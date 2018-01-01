I-Corps
Project Grow
Changing the Startup Landscape for Scientists
Professor Steve Blank talks about I-Corps, the National Science Foundation's incubator program for scientists who want to turn inventions into profitable companies.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.